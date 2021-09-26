LETTER: McAuliffe should not be governor again

He gave the right to vote to about 132 sex offenders who finished their sentences but remain locked up because they were deemed too dangerous to release. A coverup ensued. McAuliffe responded it was a “data error.” Pure lack of due diligence and illegal.

Now, McAuliffe failed to sign his official declaration of candidacy. US News stated, The formal “declaration of candidacy” McAuliffe submitted to the state’s board of elections to enter the Democratic primary in March is indeed missing his signature—the box he was supposed to sign was left blank, along with lines asking for his phone numbers—though two witnesses’ signatures were included on the form. The suit also argues the witnesses—including Olivari—“violated state law because they could not have witnessed signing a legal document that didn’t happen.”