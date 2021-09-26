LETTER: McAuliffe should not be governor again

McAuliffe should not serve in Virginia state office again. Previously, McAuliffe, as governor, unconstitutionally restored the rights of over 200,000 convicted felon offenders en bloc; the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for public office, and serve as a notary public.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported in 2016 that one offender wanted felons whose rights were recently restored by the governor to be considered for jury duty at his trial. Another’s lawyer sought access to juror questionnaires after restoring certain civil rights to convicted felons, the right to serve on a jury because some felons were excluded from the jury pool.
McAuliffe allowed felons to regain their political rights, expanding the number of people eligible to seek restoration of firearm rights. McAuliffe’s order made it easier for nonviolent and violent offenders to regain their gun rights.
He gave the right to vote to about 132 sex offenders who finished their sentences but remain locked up because they were deemed too dangerous to release. A coverup ensued. McAuliffe responded it was a “data error.” Pure lack of due diligence and illegal.
Now, McAuliffe failed to sign his official declaration of candidacy. US News stated, The formal “declaration of candidacy” McAuliffe submitted to the state’s board of elections to enter the Democratic primary in March is indeed missing his signature—the box he was supposed to sign was left blank, along with lines asking for his phone numbers—though two witnesses’ signatures were included on the form. The suit also argues the witnesses—including Olivari—“violated state law because they could not have witnessed signing a legal document that didn’t happen.”
Rightfully, remove him from the ballet and force him to be a write-in candidate just like what happened to Nick Freitas, or it is a double-standard. McAuliffe failed to follow the instructions.