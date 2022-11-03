 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Republicans are exploiting asylum seekers

I feel cheated. MAGA Republicans have long complained that border crossers were Mexicans, rapists and murderers. Florida Governor DeSantis has exploded that stereotype. With Florida taxpayers’ money he flew two planeloads of decent, hopeful Venezuelan asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard.

Where does Florida find Venezuelans? Texas Governor Abbot has a collection and is more than willing to share. This business transaction is reminiscent of the days when people were property, and certainly doesn’t seem ethically different from human trafficking.

The U.S. has a strict set of laws which cover asylum seekers. The real push is the dismal prospects people face in their country of origin. The problem at our border is like a sink with the taps running, but the stopper is closed. The sink will overflow. Believing that America’s imagined profile was the pull factor, the previous administration instituted a policy which tried to make the American reception more stressful and fearful than conditions in the asylum seeker’s country of origin. This policy demonstrated a poor understanding of why asylum seekers come.

If the United States took an active hand to improve the political and economic environment of those countries of origin, then then it might be possible to significantly slow the flow of asylum seekers. Such an approach, unfortunately, is the opposite of that supported by the “only a wall here” MAGA Republicans. If they don’t help to close the taps, the sink will always overflow.

Lawrence Giesting

Culpeper

