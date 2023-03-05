Kudos to Neil and Mary Seek for their hard work on Lavender Farm and to the Star-Exponent for featuring their local business (Feb. 22, "USDA grant infusing production at Seek Lavender").

However, giving our soaring federal debt, the skyrocketing interest costs to maintain it, and the burden our fiscal recklessness places on future generations, one could reasonably find it hard to justify doling out nearly $125,000 in taxpayer dollars to fund the “production of lavender, eucalyptus, witch hazel spa and culinary products, lotion, soaps, teas, extracts and oils and syrup.”

We need our congresswoman, Abigail Spanberger, to address the soaring debt, which has doubled in her mere six years in office, rather than take credit for wasteful spending.

Donn Meindertsma

Ruckersville