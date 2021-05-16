LETTER: Success for Give Local Piedmont 2021: Thank you!

Residents of Virginia’s Northern Piedmont showed an extraordinary sense of community during the eighth annual Give Local Piedmont event.

The May 4th event raised $1.22 million from 3,397 unique (individual) donors. The final figure represents funds raised to support 199 nonprofit organizations that participated across Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

A total of 1,045 donations were made raising $122,262 for 51 Culpeper County organizations. The Hospice of the Piedmont received the greatest amount for the day, earning $14,086. The Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center also did well, earning $13,575 for the day.

And each and every organization participating will earn yet a bit more once the $100,000 bonus gift provided by the PATH Foundation is divided among 198 participants.

In spite of the hardships caused to our nonprofit groups by COVID-19, the business community and residents of our four counties banded together to strengthen the Northern Piedmont region. Give Local Piedmont demonstrated what our communities can do together to support the causes about which we care deeply. Focusing on giving local and supporting our nonprofits speaks volumes about this place we call home.

Established in 2000, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is a public charity that strengthens our communities of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock through philanthropy—building assets to support nonprofit organizations and our young people with educational funding.

Jane Bowling-Wilson, Executive Director, Give Local Piedmont