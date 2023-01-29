LETTER: Suppressing darker aspects of our history is shortsighted

Recently Mike McClary wrote a piece in the Star-Exponent [Dec. 18, Public education is the antidote to ignorance] about the need to protect Virginia's public education system.

Currently, Virginia is saddled with an administration in Richmond which is using education as a political tool to divide people and further their radical revisionist program. The governor is encouraging an effort to sanitize history and present only happy stories to future students. He wishes to present an incomplete story of our history.

The governor's repression machine seeks to purge from textbooks material that makes students uncomfortable. Some of the subject matter concerns slavery and its aftereffects.

Suppressing information about some of the darker aspects of our history is both futile and shortsighted. Sadly, slavery did exist for 300 years and some settlers stole the land of American Indians and committed violence towards them. Totalitarian regimes have routinely suppressed information about their own misdeeds. Mao, Stalin and Castro (among others) have presented to their students and populace sanitized versions of their countries' histories. Even today, the massacre at Tianammen Square is largely unknown in China. Do we want to follow their lead? I don't think so. We can do better.

The United States is a strange combination of creativity, splendor, violence and abuses. The ancient Roman writer Horace challenged his fellow countrymen to "Dare to Know." That should be the guiding maxim for the teaching of history in this country.

Lawrence Giesting

Culpeper