LETTER: Thank you from Brandy Station VFD

It was another great year at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Fair. Thank you to everyone who came out. We loved seeing everyone having a blast and creating lasting memories with their families and friends!

Thank you to everyone who purchased raffle tickets, banners, sponsored parade trophies, helped pay for the printing of the raffle tickets and sponsored the bands that performed on the midway.

Thank you to all the businesses that provided us with needed equipment to successfully put this fair on. Thank you to all the individuals who helped us out either before or during the fair.

Thank you to everyone that participated in the parade and/or the lawn-and-garden tractor pull.

We also want to thank all of friends at the Sheriff’s Office and the State Police for providing law enforcement and traffic control during the fair.

This year’s numbers tell us that people were eager to get out and spend time with their families and friends doing something fun. We are grateful for your continued support.

We measure success in many ways. And by every measure, it was a great fair. The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department was able to raise money. But more importantly, we were able to give something back to the community at the same time.