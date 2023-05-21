We are more grateful than ever for the generosity on display during this year's Give Local Piedmont. Our nonprofits worked incredibly hard to make the day a success, and we are so proud of their result.

Thank you to our communities for supporting this program. Thank you to the NPCF Board of Directors for encouraging us to orchestrate the Give Local Piedmont campaign. Thank you to the PATH Foundation for keeping the bonus pool that every nonprofit received a part of, and in turn created a competitive, fun atmosphere, plus a nice icing on the cake with additional funding.

And, thank you to our sponsors — friends, fund holders and businesses that have, for 10 years, put funding forward to support this program and in turn support all 201 participating nonprofits.

Mightycause and the small GLP team will understand if I say … I love this program and can’t wait for it to be over, because they probably all agree, though it is somewhat painful and long in preparation, it is an extraordinary experience where people join together to celebrate how take care of each other.

So, thank you Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock for giving us communities we care about and work hard to make better and celebrate with programs like Give Local Piedmont. Together this year, we raised approximately $1,189,600.

Jane Bowling-Wilson

Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Executive Director