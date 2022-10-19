 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: To represent, not rule

Yesli Vega doesn’t want to represent me in Congress. She wants to impose her views—the views of the ex-president and the party he hijacked—on me.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger has spent her four years on Capitol Hill looking for common ground and negotiating solutions to our shared problems: the cost of prescription drugs, deteriorating roads and bridges; scarce rural internet; the pandemic’s impact on employers and employees; the need to support police officers with adequate funds and training; the difficulties of small farming.

She has listened to her 7th District constituents—Democrat, Republican or neither—and she has delivered.

Vega wants GOP control.

Rep. Spanberger understands the real work of governing and gets it done. For that, she has my thanks and my vote.

Alison Howard

Reva

