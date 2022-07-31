LETTER: Townsfolk will pay twice for Sports Complex pool

Why are the town of Culpeper’s taxpayers footing the bill for a county pool?

This is not an anti-pool letter. This is a call for fiscal responsibility.

The town’s proposal is for the town to pay the estimated $5 million to build the pool, and for the county to provide the land. The town and county will then split the burden, 50-50, on future capital and operational costs.

This is an inequitable proposal that actually puts a heavier tax burden on town residents. And here’s how.

First, the town is committing $5 million upfront while the county is offering land it already owns. Not much skin in the game there.

Second, future operational costs are estimated to be about $180,000 per year. A 50-50 split would appear to be $90,000 each. However, town residents are also county residents and make up about one third of the county’s tax base. That means one-third ($30,000) of the county’s contribution will come from the town’s taxpayers. The town’s burden will then actually be $120,000, while the county’s will be $60,000.

How many times have I heard townspeople complain about double taxation? My response has always been that the taxes we pay to town and county go toward different services.

But that is not the case with this proposal. Not only will we be paying twice, we will be paying twice as much.

Pranas Rimeikis

Culpeper