The FBI and the energy department both concluded last month that the COVID-19 virus most likely originated from a government lab in Wuhan, China. That’s exactly what President Trump said three years ago, and kept referring to it as the China virus. The news media and Democrats ridiculed and hated him for it. They said he was promoting a conspiracy theory and canceled social media accounts of conservatives promoting this view.

Democrats and the news media were actually aiding China in a cover-up of the true origin of the virus since they were repeating same talking points of the Chinese communist party.

On Fox News, Ted Cruz shared clear evidence (that we knew three years ago already) that the virus originated in Wuhan. Convincing proof is that the lab from which the virus escaped studied viruses coming from bats. It is only about 200 yards from the wet market where the COVID outbreak first occurred in China.

We know the virus came from bats, but the closest natural bats are 900 miles away from the wet market. In November 2019, three researchers from this lab suddenly had very serious ailments similar to COVID-19.

Just think. How terrible it is if the whole country has been lied to for the past three years. If you listen to liberal news media, just remember that you may not be getting the truth.

Raymond Bender

Culpeper