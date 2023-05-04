Just like the Pac-Man game, the Dominion Voting Systems is eating those who spread derogatory, unsubstantiated and false claims about its equipment and the 2020 election. Fox News is the latest and Pac-Man even gobbled up Tucker Carlson.

According to media reports, Pac-Man continues forward and the next defendant is Mike Lindell, The Pillow Man, who just lost a $5 million bet that he had electronic evidence of fraud. Dominion Voting Systems has also filed defamation cases against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, One America Network and Newsmax.

Despite the fervent belief of some, there has been no evidence presented in a court of law or even after the spending of millions of taxpayers’ dollars in the Mariposa, Arizona recount that substantiates any voter fraud that would change the results of the 2020 election.

Dominion's settlement with Fox may have robbed us of more sordid details, but it did highlight the toxic personality of Tucker Carlson. The company's continuing fight for recompense is also a fight for democracy and for truth in our political discourse. Thank you, Dominion.

David Reuther

Culpeper