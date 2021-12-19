LETTER: Upcoming Supreme Court case should not be based on false precedent

First a brief look at the consequence of deciding federal cases based on precedent, as was Roe vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey.

Consider this quote: “When fidelity to any particular precedent does more to damage the constitutional ideal of the ‘rule of law’ than to advance it, we must be willing to depart from that precedent.”

As a “Lay judge” back in the ‘80s I received new “laws” from the state each month.

What puzzled me was the idea of judges deciding cases based only on precedent. As new laws piled on, I saw precedent as a shortcut for a lazy judge.

My point—at least at the federal level—is that if a new law could not survive the constitutional “amendment process” we have no new national law.

That is 3/4 of Congress and 2/3 of States. Imagine if 3/4 of the Supreme Court is required, we would never hear of “stacking the court” or a “politically partisan” court, both conjuring chaos. The Democratic party position that Roe is the “law of the land” (even as it was based on precedent) is therefore bogus at the federal level.