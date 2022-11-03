LETTER: What has Rep Abigail Spanberger done, or not done for us.

What Spanberger has done, or not done

During the riots of the summer of 2020, she spoke out, not against the violent demonstrators who destroyed towns and took over police stations, but instead, publicly vilified the intervening law enforcement agencies.

She passed the “George Floyd” “defund the Police” act, HR 1280; placing additional cost burdens on state and local police departments. Then showers them with taxpayer dollars, in a bid to erase her previous position.

She did nothing while Democrat governors across the country shut down our country, crushing the economy, unnecessarily closing businesses and schools, forcing us into recession. Then, pretending to come to our rescue, printing and pumping trillions of dollars into the economy, causing massive inflation, the likes of which we haven’t seen in 40 years.

Her lauded bipartisan efforts, have had little relevance to the real problems facing our country. Nothing to reduce inflation, nothing to address rising crime due to ‘defund the police’, nothing to stop the flow of illegal migrants across the Southern border.

Her answer to every problem is to 1) increased government authority (telling us what we should be doing), 2) spend more taxpayer money to cause more dependency on goverment handouts, 3) lack of action to decrease government spending, 4) lack of action to reduce government bureaucracy,

So, in next week’s election, please remember these things and give Yesli Vega the opportunity for better results.

Bill Schneider Culpeper

Republicans are exploiting asylum seekers

I feel cheated. MAGA Republicans have long complained that border crossers were Mexicans, rapists and murderers. Florida Governor DeSantis has exploded that stereotype. With Florida taxpayers’ money he flew two planeloads of decent, hopeful Venezuelan asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard.

Where does Florida find Venezuelans? Texas Governor Abbot has a collection and is more than willing to share. This business transaction is reminiscent of the days when people were property, and certainly doesn’t seem ethically different from human trafficking.

The U.S. has a strict set of laws which cover asylum seekers. The real push is the dismal prospects people face in their country of origin. The problem at our border is like a sink with the taps running, but the stopper is closed. The sink will overflow. Believing that America’s imagined profile was the pull factor, the previous administration instituted a policy which tried to make the American reception more stressful and fearful than conditions in the asylum seeker’s country of origin. This policy demonstrated a poor understanding of why asylum seekers come.

If the United States took an active hand to improve the political and economic environment of those countries of origin, then then it might be possible to significantly slow the flow of asylum seekers. Such an approach, unfortunately, is the opposite of that supported by the “only a wall here” MAGA Republicans. If they don’t help to close the taps, the sink will always overflow.

Lawrence Giesting Culpeper