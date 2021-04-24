LETTER: When will officials be clear on COVID?

Donnie Johnston’s column in the April 17, 2021, edition of the Star-Exponent—“We seem to be a little too comfortable with COVID lifestyle”—made some very valid points about the power that the five-letter word “COVID” yields in today’s life.

The word was powerful enough to change the way our businesses and institutions operate, and even powerful enough for American citizens to willingly relinquish their freedoms for “15 days to flatten the curve.”

Now, with several vaccines developed and approved in record time and millions of Americans having been fully or partially vaccinated, high-ranking health and government officials are reluctant to say that we can, or even when we can, start returning to a normal, pre-COVID life.

Maybe these officials are getting a little too comfortable with the COVID lifestyle, as well.

David Carpenter

Rapidan