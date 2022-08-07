LETTER: Women don't want to go back to the 1950s

The voters in Kansas supported women’s rights to freedoms of choice and privacy in their reproductive health care decisions last week. I find this reassuring.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned 1972’s Roe v. Wade ruling was devastating to those of us who fought for women’s rights in the 1960s and ‘70s. I felt like we were in a time machine—going backwards.

Before 1950, under 40 percent of jobs in the United States were held by women.

In February 2022, women filled 66 percent of jobs in this country. I think one of the reasons for this increase of women in the workforce is access to contraception and abortion.

I worried we were going to lose our jobs as well as our reproductive rights. I should have had more faith in my gender.

Women evidently do not want to go back to the 1950s, even Republican women. This was demonstrated by the referendum vote in Kansas that supported the continued freedom of choice and privacy.

I now have faith that this surge in women protecting our hard-won rights will carry forward into the November election.

We women will again make our voices heard and vote for candidates like Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who openly and proudly declares her support of women and their rights to choice and privacy in their reproductive health care.