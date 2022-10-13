LETTER: Yesli Vega stands for conservative values

By supporting President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Democrats have achieved the following results in the past two years:

• Teaching first-graders LGBTQ agenda and gender change

• Teaching that America is bad

• Teaching that whites are bad

• Record illegal border crossings/drugs

• 13 U. S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan

• Inflation rate of 9%

• 107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020

• Censoring conservatives

Parents have been labeled “terrorists” by Joe Biden‘s Justice Department just for wanting to attend school board meetings and have input on materials taught to their children.

It’s no coincidence that Russia waited to invade Ukraine until we had a weak president.

It’s also no coincidence that inflation accelerated immediately after Democrats took office and began spending and spending and spending.

The liberal news media supports Spanberger, claiming she is a moderate instead of a liberal. However, her voting record says differently. Politically, she is a wolf in sheep‘s clothing.

Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia's 7th Congressional District, brings us a welcome alternative.

She is a military mom who served as a street cop with the Alexandria Police Department. She is a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

“You and I know our conservative values of freedom, limited government, the rule of law and a firm reliance on our Creator are the things that will turn our blessed republic around,” she says on her campaign website.

America! Vote Yesli Vega!

Raymond Bender

Culpeper