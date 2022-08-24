LETTER: Youngkin's school ideas disrespectful, unrealistic

We are hearing a lot from our governor that “parents matter” is his reason to issue mandates about allowed and disallowed history, library content and gender diversity.

This feels like an attack by a certain kind of parent on another kind of parent arguing that only its family values are relevant and should be imposed on the general public. Teachers are right in the middle of all of this. Teaching is a calling for the best, a profession for most, and an enormous challenge for every single teacher.

Teachers are our neighbors, friends and family members. They are not “outsiders.”

These members of our community have just come through one of the biggest challenges ever faced by our public school system. They did so admirably and should be commended for their hard work, paid much more and encouraged. Instead, teachers have been met with derision, doubt and eavesdropping. Some students are proposed to be shamed. This will not produce excellence in education.

We hear about a teacher shortage locally. The words and requirements of the governor’s new classroom mandates will drive teachers out of our school system and create a hostile workplace.

The role of a public school system is to foster learning in the citizenry and to provide a safe place for students inspired by well-trained teachers, which will not happen in an atmosphere of mistrust and accusation. We must teach true and balanced history, and support the classroom as a safe space for inquiry and inclusion.

We all have a lot in common as human beings. Our society is diverse and will benefit from curriculum and school practices that respect inclusion and diversity. These are the realistic guidelines that are best for teachers, for Virginia and for America in 2022.