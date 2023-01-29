Suppressing darker aspects of history is shortsighted

Recently Mike McClary wrote a piece in the Star-Exponent [Dec. 18, Public education is the antidote to ignorance] about the need to protect Virginia’s public education system.

Currently, Virginia is saddled with an administration in Richmond which is using education as a political tool to divide people and further their radical revisionist program. The governor is encouraging an effort to sanitize history and present only happy stories to future students. He wishes to present an incomplete story of our history.

The governor’s repression machine seeks to purge from textbooks material that makes students uncomfortable. Some of the subject matter concerns slavery and its aftereffects.

Suppressing information about some of the darker aspects of our history is both futile and shortsighted. Sadly, slavery did exist for 300 years and some settlers stole the land of American Indians and committed violence towards them.

Totalitarian regimes have routinely suppressed information about their own misdeeds. Mao, Stalin and Castro (among others) have presented to their students and populace sanitized versions of their countries’ histories. Even today, the massacre at Tianammen Square is largely unknown in China.

Do we want to follow their lead? I don’t think so. We can do better.

The United States is a strange combination of creativity, splendor, violence and abuses. The ancient Roman writer Horace challenged his fellow countrymen to “Dare to Know.” That should be the guiding maxim for the teaching of history in this country.

Lawrence Giesting

Culpeper

Say hey to a leader in the community

Jeff Say — Culpeper’s version of the Say Hey Kid (with a respectable wink/nod to the original Say Hey Kid, Willie Mays) — will soon leave his post as leader of the Chamber of Commerce, culminating three years of stellar service.

Say what you will, but it’s safe to say that Say tirelessly, enthusiastically, consistently and boldly proved his love and passion for the town he calls home.

Say when?

The man was everywhere, all the time, proudly proclaiming: Culpeper is a wonderful place to work, play … live.

Say what?

This limited space doesn’t offer an adequate opportunity to examine his legacy. An easier way to do that would be to go on the Star-Exponent’s online site, use their search option and type in his name.

You’ll come away with a grand appreciation for Jeff Say’s highly successful blueprint for accentuating the positivity of our great small town.

You don’t Say.

Yes … I do.

Davy Meister

Culpeper