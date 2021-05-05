LOGAN: Will Culpeper encourage heritage tourism, or enrich a few?

Culpeper supervisors’ decision on whether to approve Maroon Solar’s proposed industrial-scale plant will change the county’s landscape for generations to come—a scenic, historic landscape that local citizens have enjoyed for generations and that tourists flock to see.

Industrial solar serves only a few individuals and their monetary gains, versus more sustainable businesses—such as agriculture, tourism and downtown shops—that support our local economy and ensure a good quality of life for all Culpeper residents.

Our nonprofit group, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, is studying and mapping a corner of Culpeper steeped in history from the Colonial period to today. Little is known about this area of beautiful farms, mountain vistas and scenic farmland along the Civil War’s Rapidan Front.

The solar industry’s utility-scale developments in Culpeper not only will obliterate many of the sites in this study area near Stevensburg but important historic sites, too. If you are not a history buff, maybe you shrug your shoulders and say, “Who cares?” The increasing number of visitors to our battlefields care.