LOGAN: Will Culpeper encourage heritage tourism, or enrich a few?

Culpeper supervisors’ decision on whether to approve Maroon Solar’s proposed industrial-scale plant will change the county’s landscape for generations to come—a scenic, historic landscape that local citizens have enjoyed for generations and that tourists flock to see.
Industrial solar serves only a few individuals and their monetary gains, versus more sustainable businesses—such as agriculture, tourism and downtown shops—that support our local economy and ensure a good quality of life for all Culpeper residents.
Our nonprofit group, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, is studying and mapping a corner of Culpeper steeped in history from the Colonial period to today. Little is known about this area of beautiful farms, mountain vistas and scenic farmland along the Civil War’s Rapidan Front.
The solar industry’s utility-scale developments in Culpeper not only will obliterate many of the sites in this study area near Stevensburg but important historic sites, too. If you are not a history buff, maybe you shrug your shoulders and say, “Who cares?” The increasing number of visitors to our battlefields care.
Cedar Mountain has hosted more visitors in the past 18 months than it has for many years. Along with local residents, they come from all over the United States for historical tours and to hike or walk the trails. The battlefield has become a meeting place for family reunions, a safe place for children to play, and a spot to take a break from the cares of the world—to relax and enjoy the surrounding beauty.
Beyond Cedar Mountain, all of our scheduled tours in Culpeper County—whether historical, agricultural or to wineries—consistently sell out.
The Rapidan Front study area includes other layers of county history that deserve to be explored for their merits alone. Information to be gleaned from the study will be another tool to add to the story of Culpeper.
In today’s world, how do historic sites benefit Culpeper?
Heritage tourism is the best tool in Culpeper’s economic development box—with low impact on infrastructure and no need for more schools, more houses, a larger water supply, etc.
It brings shoppers to downtown businesses and restaurants. Tourists support our hotels and B&Bs, local artists and farm markets. A healthy tourist trade opens opportunities for new small local businesses such as eateries, retail shops, entertainment venues, tour guides, camping, and canoeing on our rivers.
Culpeper residents enjoy the natural beauty of our rolling hills and mountain views. They live in a community that offers a vibrant downtown, quality health care, and fun, recreational opportunities in our parks, lakes, rivers, wineries and breweries. Those wishing for an occasional trip in the fast lane can be in D.C. or Charlottesville or Richmond in less than two hours. Or one can enjoy a scenic drive through the mountains within 30 to 45 minutes.
Before the supervisors voted on Maroon Solar, I urged them to stop for a moment and consider Culpeper’s agenda. We knew the agenda of the solar salesman, the agenda of the few that will benefit.
But what is the supervisors’ agenda? To serve the immediate gratification of a few—or to support, protect and work toward sustainable development that ensures a good quality of life for all the people of Culpeper County?
Diane Logan is president of Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, which cares for and guides visitors to the 1862 battlefield in western Culpeper and other sites in the county.