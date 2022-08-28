McCLARY: Whither the American patriot?

LATELY, patriotism has been complicated.

In 1775, Samuel Johnson famously noted that “patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.” This has been widely misinterpreted as a put-down of patriotism as an ideal, but in reality, he was referring to an individual—the British prime minister, William Pitt—who wrapped himself in that blanket.

During America’s Revolution, a patriot was viewed here as someone who rebelled against the crown, while Europeans saw patriots as those who supported their monarchies, no questions asked. Nowadays, the accepted definition is “one who loves and supports his or her country.”

Veterans for Abigail Spanberger is a group of patriots organized in 2018 to help give Virginia’s 7th Congressional District the kind of representation envisioned by our Founding Fathers. We work now to help her continue the outstanding bipartisan work this lawmaker has been doing in the U.S. House of Representatives for all Americans regardless of political affiliation. Spanberger, like her parents, has always put country and public service before party. She lives and breathes “to form a more perfect Union.”

Military service isn’t required of a patriot, nor do all veterans behave like patriots—witness those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in the greatest threat to our democratic republic since the Civil War.

Will Atkins, a combat veteran and Air Force Academy professor, wrote this in Military Times: “Sometimes, to understand a lofty ideal such as patriotism, it is easier to start with describing what it is not. Patriotism does not mean blind fealty or uncritical support for a party’s elected officials, or even for the country itself. Veterans like me know the difference between true patriotism and hollow nationalism. That kind of blind and empty patriotism is exactly what George Washington warned us about when he cautioned against the ’impostures of pretended patriotism.’”

A patriot believes in, and practices in his or her daily life, the oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” A patriot “will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” Another patriot may not have served in the armed forces, the civil service or elected office but lives the ideals espoused in the Declaration of Independence and the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

Abigail Spanberger is a different kind of Democrat. She doesn’t engage in the hyper-partisanship that drives the 24-hour news cycle. She has one of the strongest records in the House, working with both Democrats and Republicans to get things done. She is a coalition-builder, not a divider. She has been ranked as the most bipartisan member of the Virginia congressional delegation and the third-most bipartisan member in both houses of Congress.

During her four years in Congress, she has made care for veterans a priority, working to give veterans access to quality VA health care; introducing legislation to ensure recognition of and benefits to military firefighters and atomic veterans; standing by Purple Star veterans and with families impacted by veteran suicides; introducing legislation to establish the veterans 988 suicide hotline; strengthening programs to improve veterans’ transitions to civilian life; providing surplus federal computers to veterans and students, and cosponsoring the PACT Act—now law—expanding healthcare benefits for American veterans facing service-connected healthcare challenges from toxic exposures during their service.

President Ronald Reagan said, “My fondest hope for each one of you … is that you will love your country, not for her power or wealth, but for her selflessness and her idealism.”

Abigail Spanberger is that kind of patriot.