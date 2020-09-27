REUTHER: An American dream, or nightmare?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Against the background of a hotly contested presidential election, the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg offers a moment to reflect on her life and the Supreme Court.

Persistence is an appropriate characteristic for RBG, as she was discriminated against in her chosen career at every step because of her marital status and her gender.

The second woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ginsburg was an example of achieving the American dream. She believed that equal justice under law only had meaning if it applied to every single American.

Every independent woman knows that if she uses a credit card today, thanks to RBG, she did not have to have a man co-sign the application.

RGB’s life and conduct tell us much about America. Many marvel at the warm friendship she enjoyed with her colleague, Justice Antonin Scalia. Differing opinions did not turn comradeship to hostility. We should emulate that.

Not only was RBG a towering 5-foot figure, but the Supreme Court has played a crucial role in American history. It was the court’s Brown vs. Board of Education decision in 1955 that said separate is not equal, an important milestone in the long stony road to equal rights for all Americans. This and other decisions infuriated conservatives for years.