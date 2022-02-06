REUTHER: BBB, voting rights bills stall in the Senate

As Americans we have the privilege of electing senators and congressional representatives to work for our interests in the legislature. Every year hundreds of bills are introduced in both chambers.

Many are simple and uncontroversial, and most of us do not learn of them or their details unless we follow the workings of Congress very closely. Other legislation is proposed that is multi-faceted and complicated, and has great potential impact upon our lives.

Two such pieces of legislation, the Build Back Better (BBB) bill and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act (JLVRA) are now languishing in the Senate. Senators are unable to take up a vote on both bills because Senate rules require a favorable vote by 60 Senators to end debate and allow a proposed piece of legislation to come up for a vote. In a 50-50 Senate nothing happens without the support of most Democrats and some Republicans.

Why does this matter? We hear the term BBB on the news all the time, but what does it mean? How does it affect me, my community, and my family?

Let’s break it down.

Build Back Better would invest in affordable housing (desperately needed here in Culpeper County); expand access to affordable education beyond high school; cut taxes for 17 million low-wage workers by extending the expanded earned income credit; remove loopholes that enable large, profitable corporations to avoid paying their fair share of taxes; and reduce tax cheating by wealthy Americans.

This important piece of legislation is currently dead in the water, having been rejected by all Republican senators. Unfortunately, American families lose in this political standoff. BBB would reduce families’ childcare spending by more than half. It would deliver free pre-school for all 3- and 4-year-olds, equalizing access to early education. The bill would extend the expanded child tax credit, resulting in a major tax cut and stress reduction for more than 35 million families, some of those families living in Culpeper County.

BBB intends to alleviate climate change, leaving cleaner air and water for our children, while creating hundreds of thousands of high-quality jobs, and advancing environmental justice. It would save average Americans hundreds of dollars per year in energy costs.

The BBB would invest in maternal health, community violence interventions, nutrition, and prepare for future pandemics and supply chain disruptions. The investments proposed in the bill would not raise taxes for anyone who earns less than $400,000 a year.

BBB would expand affordable health-care coverage from the marketplace. It would provide access to Medicaid for four million Americans whose states have locked them out of the program. It would increase home and hearing care, and expand Medicare for older Americans and people with disabilities.

BBB would help to alleviate the economic squeeze experienced by American families in several ways, if only our Senate would step up and respond to the needs of the people.

Although the 2020 election was proven to be both fair and free of tampering, Republican-controlled legislatures across the country have been busy passing laws that will make it harder for Americans to exercise their right to vote. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act ensures that citizens have equal rights to vote in all states, rendering these restrictions unlawful. Yet no Republican Senators will step forward to support this legislation.

Let’s invest in what is most important—American families. To pass the BBB will help the middle class by working for the people. Let’s grow our economy from the bottom up, providing a stronger base for lasting economic resilience.

David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.