REUTHER: Controlling virus with competent leadership is path ahead for Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden said it best: This election is about rescuing the soul of the nation. Our focus should be the character of our next commander in chief. We need to elect a knowledgeable, competent president whose experience, leadership, integrity and compassion solve problems.

Controlling the spread of COVID-19, while we find a vaccine to stop it, is the key challenge to restoring our economy and America’s future.

More than 244,000 people—of every age, race and economic status—have died in America since President Trump began lying about the threat and inflicting the country with his incompetent and catastrophic response to the pandemic. Trump has ridiculed social distancing, masks, the CDC, the FDA and the esteemed Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served in six administrations.

Now, the third wave is underway, with more than 1,000 new deaths every day. To beat the virus and build public confidence, it is crucial to preserve Americans’ access to affordable health care and protections for pre-existing conditions. Joe Biden will do that. Trump will take them away, as he recently admitted to Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes.”