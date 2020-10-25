REUTHER: Controlling virus with competent leadership is path ahead for Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden said it best: This election is about rescuing the soul of the nation. Our focus should be the character of our next commander in chief. We need to elect a knowledgeable, competent president whose experience, leadership, integrity and compassion solve problems.
Controlling the spread of COVID-19, while we find a vaccine to stop it, is the key challenge to restoring our economy and America’s future.
More than 244,000 people—of every age, race and economic status—have died in America since President Trump began lying about the threat and inflicting the country with his incompetent and catastrophic response to the pandemic. Trump has ridiculed social distancing, masks, the CDC, the FDA and the esteemed Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served in six administrations.
Now, the third wave is underway, with more than 1,000 new deaths every day. To beat the virus and build public confidence, it is crucial to preserve Americans’ access to affordable health care and protections for pre-existing conditions. Joe Biden will do that. Trump will take them away, as he recently admitted to Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes.”
COVID-19 has closed hundreds of thousands of small businesses, and millions of people have lost their jobs. The economy has faltered or failed for the middle and working classes, though the super-wealthy and corporations have continued to prosper. When Stahl asked Trump to name his main priority if he is re-elected, he couldn’t come up with a single answer.
Joe Biden, on the other hand, has laid out detailed policies for improving infrastructure and expanding clean, renewable energy industries that would create millions of jobs, among many other initiatives. Joe Biden has proven experience in dealing with epidemics. He has a pandemic playbook, and he has read it.
As Barack Obama pointed out last week, a president cannot govern the country by tweeting at the television all day. This country needs a president who speaks truthfully and openly to all, even if what he has to say is disturbing or frightening. Trump, on the other hand, now averages more than 50 false or misleading claims each day, according to The Washington Post.
We need a president who will listen to doctors, scientists and economists, and work with Congress and the states in a cooperative manner. We need a president who will listen to national-security and foreign-policy professionals to restore our standing in the world. We need a president we can trust. We need a president with a dog.
Actor and director Rob Reiner put it this way, on Twitter: “Nine days left of Lies, Stupidity, Incompetence, Sociopathy, and Criminality. Nine days until Humanity, Decency, the Rule of Law, and Truth. Nine days to vote Biden and save Democracy.”
Vote.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!