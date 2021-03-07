REUTHER: Culpeper GOP tries to Trumpify local politics

Many Culpeper Republicans remain enthralled with Trumpism.
Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene sent three busloads of demonstrators to Washington on Jan. 6. As rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol, former Culpeper GOP Chairman Jon Russell, a Town Council member now running candidate for mayor, hailed them as “patriots” on Facebook, later backpedaling on his praise.
Keene is adamant that Republican candidates should sweep all nonpartisan local races in the coming November elections, presumably so they can impose their agenda on all of us. He proposes using a primary to select Republican candidates for all our local offices.
This means they will not run as traditional independents who want to serve the community and solve problems. They will run on ideological purity.
Keene is leading the charge to politicize nonpartisan posts by running for the clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court, using flyers that tout his Trumpism but are silent on his qualifications for the job.
Does Keene’s photo on his campaign literature of a pistol on a Bible with a bunch of bullets instill confidence in his abilities to perform the 800-plus duties of the clerk, which include handling our wills, deeds, court documents and other markers of our lives from cradle to grave? Will he be an impartial custodian of our ballots?
Competence, apparently, is not as important as “old guard clique” commitment.
At this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 25-28 in Orlando, Trump’s cult of personality was on full display. CPAC has fallen a long way from the Reagan era, when it discussed actual policy ideas.
This year’s CPAC sessions illustrate how much of the GOP is now a wholly-owned Trump subsidiary. Moderate Republicans were excoriated as villains, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who was the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and the third-ranking leader of the House’s Republican caucus.
Speaker after speaker exulted in victimhood—the theme of the gathering and seemingly a badge of honor for those appearing on the stage. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who had previously appeared maskless at a crowded indoor GOP gathering that violated the state’s coronavirus guidelines, whined, “I’m a banned man in the state of New Jersey.” He isn’t, of course, but the governor did call him a “knucklehead.”
Laughably, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) compared himself to Scottish hero William Wallace—remember Mel Gibson’s character in “Braveheart”?—by shouting “freeeeeedom” at the top of his lungs. And then there was the Mexican-manufactured statue of a golden Trump wearing flip-flops, surrounded by his adoring, selfie-taking supporters.
Today’s infatuation with the Trump cult is notable at the state and local levels, as demonstrated by efforts to censure national GOP lawmakers who voted against Trump in the House and Senate impeachment proceedings. The party faithful are committed to Trump’s false claim that he won the election.
Some Republicans still believe the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol was staged by antifa, despite the FBI’s identification and arrest of many of the rioters.
In Virginia, this infatuation has put “Trump-in-heels” Amanda Chase ahead in the race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, and it has left Republican moderates looking for cover.
Clearly, 2021 is a critical election year for the life of our community, beginning March 30 with the Circuit Court clerk election.
Please do your civic duty and vote for well-qualified candidates who will represent all of us fairly, impartially and with the duty and honor these local positions require.
Early, in-person voting for the Circuit Court clerk election has already started at the county Registrar’s Office, 151 N. Main St., during its business hours of 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer,
is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee.
These are his personal observations.