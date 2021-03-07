REUTHER: Culpeper GOP tries to Trumpify local politics

Many Culpeper Republicans remain enthralled with Trumpism.

Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene sent three busloads of demonstrators to Washington on Jan. 6. As rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol, former Culpeper GOP Chairman Jon Russell, a Town Council member now running candidate for mayor, hailed them as “patriots” on Facebook, later backpedaling on his praise.

Keene is adamant that Republican candidates should sweep all nonpartisan local races in the coming November elections, presumably so they can impose their agenda on all of us. He proposes using a primary to select Republican candidates for all our local offices.

This means they will not run as traditional independents who want to serve the community and solve problems. They will run on ideological purity.

Keene is leading the charge to politicize nonpartisan posts by running for the clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court, using flyers that tout his Trumpism but are silent on his qualifications for the job.