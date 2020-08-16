(Editor's note: Earlier Sunday, the Star-Exponent printed a previous David Reuther column. We apologize for our error.)
The Democratic National Convention starts tomorrow, followed by the Republican convention a week later. Everyone loves balloons and convention bunting, but this is a somber year, where 169,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. Many of them could have voted, but now they cannot.
We also lost Rep. John Lewis, an icon of America’s hope for the future and of justice for all our citizens. He reminded us that a great nation is a compassionate nation.
So the stage is set. In the Democrats’ virtual convention, we will hear stirring speeches from candidates and honored guests who come from across the country. They will speak of hope, compassion and duty. On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will accept the convention’s nominations. Both have the character and experience to begin to heal the divisiveness that has plagued our nation for the past three years.
Biden and Harris will reach out to a country shattered by the coronavirus and stunned by the human damage it has done, due to the mismanagement, deception and ignorance of the administration, which sidelined America’s scientific experts. The federal government has utterly failed the people and left the state governments to fight alone. This is Trump’s virus now. It is still spreading so quickly that each new million cases take less time to develop than the last million.
They will reach out to a country where the administration’s bungling pandemic response has brought down the economy and widened economic inequality.
The rich--with their 401(k)s anchored in the stock market--are doing OK, but working families are out of a job. The Republican Senate, led by Mitch McConnell, completely stymied the House’s legislation to help desperate Americans who are losing their jobs, their homes and their loved ones. Republicans argue that the people are too lazy to be helped and that it is more important to pass a third economic stimulus bill which provides billions for new military purchases and more tax breaks for the wealthy.
Biden and Harris will reach out to a country that has been ruled by Trump tweets, still a strange method of presidential messaging.
We have seen some states suppress the vote by falsely purging voting rolls and reducing the number of polling places, mostly in minority areas. Disappointingly, under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic, we are seeing the most egregiously politicizing and crippling of the national postal system.
The whole purpose of putting a Trump crony as head of Ben Franklin’s Postal Service and then firing the professional, senior leadership is to interfere with absentee or mail-in ballots. Professional mail service is critical to protecting the voters from the virus and democracy for generations to come.
Biden and Harris will reach out to a country yearning for empathy and concern for the common man. This is a country that wants to restore the integrity of the Constitution and a return to the rule of law. The founding fathers, who faced down an absolute monarch, built our model of government with its living Constitution to protect us from such evil. That Constitution has served us well, until the current administration and its enablers decided to evade and escape it.
It is now our time to protect the U.S. Constitution with its promise of “We The People …,” not we the rich. It is time to restore the checks and balances of the Constitution, which strengthens the will to find common ground.
It is time to honor the legacy of our founding fathers, by returning Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger to the House and Mark Warner to the Senate, and electing Joe Biden as president. That will go a long way to remedy the tweeted divisiveness of our society and government. We are one country.
President Biden is going to be special. He will, I believe, be the greatest President in this century.
