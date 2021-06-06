REUTHER: Do your part: Vote in Tuesday's primary election

What is remarkable about this week’s Democratic primary and November’s election is that both take place against the backdrop of regressive Republican initiatives in over 30 states to throw up roadblocks to the citizens’ rights to vote. The Texas legislation is the most egregious, but Georgia and Arizona are not far behind.

The Texas measures included a raft of hurdles to casting ballots by mail. The measure would ban drop boxes and drive-through voting, which were popular during the pandemic. The bill makes it easier to overturn an election by no longer requiring evidence that fraud actually that altered an outcome—the accusation is sufficient.

As the New York Times reports, “...alone among the states of the former Confederacy, Virginia has become a voting rights bastion, increasingly encouraging its citizens—especially people of color—to exercise their democratic rights. In the last 14 months, the state’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly repealed the Republican instituted photo ID requirement and enacted 45 days of no-excuse absentee voting. Virginia can look forward to Election Day being a state holiday and voter registration facilitated through DMV.”