 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REUTHER: Does free enterprise bring economic justice?
1 comment
editor's pick

REUTHER: Does free enterprise bring economic justice?

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Davis Street (copy) (copy)

Patrons shop on Small Business Saturday in November along East Davis Street.

 DEVIN PAYNE / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

For some time, Culpeper Republicans have touted in their so-called “Creed” that “the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of human needs and economic justice.”

But is it true that the success of the captains of industry and finance provide economic justice for all?

What about those who are not captains of industry and finance? Certainly, at the heart of the American Dream is the idea that opportunity, prosperity, and upward mobility are available to everyone. But for millions of Americans, especially people of color—and, let’s be frank—impoverished rural white people, the full promise of the American Dream remains unfulfilled.

The official poverty rate for the United States today stands at 11.8 percent. That means that more than 38.1 million Americans live under the federal poverty threshold, which the U.S. Census Bureau defines as an income of $13,064 (or $4.50/ hour) for an individual under 65 and $25,900 (or $8.90/ hour) for a family of four. Achieving a decent standard of living and surviving a sudden financial emergency is next to impossible under these conditions.

Since 1979, the incomes of the top 1 percent of American earners have grown more than seven times faster than the incomes of the bottom 20 percent. This dramatic rise in income inequality means that the super-wealthy enjoy the greatest benefits of our nation’s economic growth while those at the middle and bottom continue to struggle. This is hardly economic justice.

Millennials—those born between 1981 and 1996—especially, have been poorly served by free enterprise. They came of age at the worst possible moment—when the economy collapsed in the Great Recession, and they continue to fall behind.

While the current state of our free enterprise systems does not reward all, it does reflect the growing economic and political power of corporations and the super-rich, who are using that power to unfairly alter our democratic republic to the detriment of the rest of us.

Twenty-five of the largest companies in America pay no federal tax. The tax rate for the rest of us working stiffs is at least 24 percent. The Republicans in Congress made Trump’s 2017 tax cut permanent for the largest corporations and the top 1%, but not for the rest of us. Our federal tax bills will soon increase to where they were in 2016, demonstrating the unfair imbalance between powerful businesses and voiceless workers. The one gets the cake, the other gets the crumbs.

These economic inequalities should make us question the proposition that free enterprise brings economic justice. Will we continue to emulate the inequities of the unrestrained Robber Barons of the 19th Century?

Even with the proposed $15 minimum wage that Republicans are fighting tooth-and-nail, a person working eight hours a week would be hard pressed to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Culpeper or qualify for a car loan.

If you have been priced out of a house, have unsustainable healthcare bills, are carrying excessive educational debt, your credit cards are maxed out, or your children have moved back, you know free enterprise is not a magic wand which creates economic justice. In fact, free enterprise may create the giants of business and finance who may have their knee on the neck of economic justice.

Economic justice is far too important to be reduced to a political totem pole. Tying free enterprise to economic justice is not giving free enterprise full respect.

Don’t let the symbol of free enterprise tie your hands when you are standing in the voting booth this November.

David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.

1 comment

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement

For 34 years, I taught courses on the Constitution to criminal justice students at Radford University. My courses covered issues about the constitutional rules law enforcement officers must follow in stopping and questioning people. I taught more students than I can count, but it was probably close to two thousand. Fortunately, I can only remember a handful of students that I thought might turn out to be Derek Chauvins.

EDITORIAL: Virginia's homicide spike targeted Black men
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Virginia's homicide spike targeted Black men

According to the “Crime in Virginia 2020” report released earlier this month by the Virginia Department of State Police, there were a total of 537 homicides throughout the commonwealth in 2020, up from 455 in 2019. And African American males disproportionately made up more than half of all murder victims.

COMMENTARY: The unfinished business of Confederate monument removal
Opinion

COMMENTARY: The unfinished business of Confederate monument removal

This past year, during the protests following George Floyd’s murder, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney used emergency powers to remove four Confederate statues from Monument Avenue. This action followed legislation signed by Gov. Ralph Northam a few months prior that overturned the state’s laws protecting Confederate monuments and allowed local communities to remove or change them. When taking this necessary action, Stoney noted that the statues “have cast a shadow on the dreams of our children of color.”

COMMENTARY: Investment in Virginia will strengthen U.S. national security
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Investment in Virginia will strengthen U.S. national security

Many Americans might not realize it, but we are sprinting into a new space race — one involving hypersonic technology that enables flight at speeds of more than 3,000 miles per hour. Just like in the Sputnik era, the United States is in pursuit of international rivals who already have outpaced us in next-generation technology. This time we have fallen behind both Russia and China. Winning this race is critical to protecting U.S. national security, and we must act urgently.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News