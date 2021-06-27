REUTHER: Does free enterprise bring economic justice?

For some time, Culpeper Republicans have touted in their so-called “Creed” that “the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of human needs and economic justice.”

But is it true that the success of the captains of industry and finance provide economic justice for all?

What about those who are not captains of industry and finance? Certainly, at the heart of the American Dream is the idea that opportunity, prosperity, and upward mobility are available to everyone. But for millions of Americans, especially people of color—and, let’s be frank—impoverished rural white people, the full promise of the American Dream remains unfulfilled.

The official poverty rate for the United States today stands at 11.8 percent. That means that more than 38.1 million Americans live under the federal poverty threshold, which the U.S. Census Bureau defines as an income of $13,064 (or $4.50/ hour) for an individual under 65 and $25,900 (or $8.90/ hour) for a family of four. Achieving a decent standard of living and surviving a sudden financial emergency is next to impossible under these conditions.