REUTHER: Does free enterprise bring economic justice?

For some time, Culpeper Republicans have touted in their so-called “Creed” that “the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of human needs and economic justice.”
But is it true that the success of the captains of industry and finance provide economic justice for all?
What about those who are not captains of industry and finance? Certainly, at the heart of the American Dream is the idea that opportunity, prosperity, and upward mobility are available to everyone. But for millions of Americans, especially people of color—and, let’s be frank—impoverished rural white people, the full promise of the American Dream remains unfulfilled.
The official poverty rate for the United States today stands at 11.8 percent. That means that more than 38.1 million Americans live under the federal poverty threshold, which the U.S. Census Bureau defines as an income of $13,064 (or $4.50/ hour) for an individual under 65 and $25,900 (or $8.90/ hour) for a family of four. Achieving a decent standard of living and surviving a sudden financial emergency is next to impossible under these conditions.
Since 1979, the incomes of the top 1 percent of American earners have grown more than seven times faster than the incomes of the bottom 20 percent. This dramatic rise in income inequality means that the super-wealthy enjoy the greatest benefits of our nation’s economic growth while those at the middle and bottom continue to struggle. This is hardly economic justice.
Millennials—those born between 1981 and 1996—especially, have been poorly served by free enterprise. They came of age at the worst possible moment—when the economy collapsed in the Great Recession, and they continue to fall behind.
While the current state of our free enterprise systems does not reward all, it does reflect the growing economic and political power of corporations and the super-rich, who are using that power to unfairly alter our democratic republic to the detriment of the rest of us.
Twenty-five of the largest companies in America pay no federal tax. The tax rate for the rest of us working stiffs is at least 24 percent. The Republicans in Congress made Trump’s 2017 tax cut permanent for the largest corporations and the top 1%, but not for the rest of us. Our federal tax bills will soon increase to where they were in 2016, demonstrating the unfair imbalance between powerful businesses and voiceless workers. The one gets the cake, the other gets the crumbs.
These economic inequalities should make us question the proposition that free enterprise brings economic justice. Will we continue to emulate the inequities of the unrestrained Robber Barons of the 19th Century?
Even with the proposed $15 minimum wage that Republicans are fighting tooth-and-nail, a person working eight hours a week would be hard pressed to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Culpeper or qualify for a car loan.
If you have been priced out of a house, have unsustainable healthcare bills, are carrying excessive educational debt, your credit cards are maxed out, or your children have moved back, you know free enterprise is not a magic wand which creates economic justice. In fact, free enterprise may create the giants of business and finance who may have their knee on the neck of economic justice.
Economic justice is far too important to be reduced to a political totem pole. Tying free enterprise to economic justice is not giving free enterprise full respect.
Don’t let the symbol of free enterprise tie your hands when you are standing in the voting booth this November.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.