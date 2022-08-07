REUTHER: Education has always been the foundation of democracy

POLITICIANS who attack educators and what they teach, to gain advantage for themselves at the ballot box, risk damaging one of the cornerstones of our democracy—public education.

After a very difficult three years of COVID-restricted instruction, political interference in school curricula is dangerous.

This one-two punch is driving educators out of the profession and discouraging young people from entering it. A National Education Association poll found that 55% of teachers are looking for a way out (Wall Street Journal, June 20, 2022).

When educators are threatened with legal consequences if they teach a true and full account of history, they must consider their workplace to be a hostile environment. Educating students in a way that encourages them to think for themselves allows them the freedom to investigate new ideas and question old assumptions. They develop perspective.

Vouchers, also referred to as “school choice,” are the next political football on the horizon that threaten public schools.

According to the website of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation (www.monticello.org), “Thomas Jefferson believed only educated citizens could make the American experiment in self-government succeed. He proposed a system of broad, free, public education for men and women alike.”

Those who would dismantle our public school funding through vouchers risk dismantling our American system of government.

Our Culpeper County schools have been laser-focused on new ways to get students involved in their education, methods that allow students to engage with one another creatively across all academic subjects.

One of these is project-based learning, where students work together in groups to solve real-life problems. It brings the “real” back into the “why am I learning this?” Just as importantly, project-based learning brings students of diverse backgrounds together for shared experiences, just like what they will face in the workplace.

Culpeper recently opened a Career Technical Education Center that offers students ways to learn a trade that can help them find a job immediately after graduation. The CTEC keeps students, who otherwise might have found school boring, enrolled, engaged, challenged and learning.

Culpeper Schools and CTEC work very closely with Germanna Community College. Their agreement encourages students, who never thought college was accessible to them, to reconsider that notion by making college courses available to all students while still in high school. Students enrolled in the Germanna Scholars Program or dual-enrollment classes save their families thousands of dollars in advanced education costs.

Public education is key to our country’s economic growth. Culpeper public schools are doing their part to prepare students for quality jobs by providing a variety of options for learning.

Our public school system’s continued progress is threatened by two things: first, the loss of professionals in the system due to attacks from politicians; second, the threat to funding by calls for school vouchers.

Quality public schools in rural parts of the commonwealth already deal with the unfairness of unequal funding, due to a system that depends on property taxes for support. Pulling even more funds out of the system by giving away state tax dollars in the form of vouchers for private, for-profit schools, will cause our public schools to crumble.

No evidence exists that charter-school students have better education outcomes. Besides, public schools do more than teach reading and math. They provide free breakfast and lunches for students from low-income families. They provide before and after-school child care for working families. They assist students with different abilities to achieve their fullest potential. None of these services would be required of a for-profit, private charter school.

Our public school teachers and administrators need to be fully supported and funded by our politicians, not undercut by them.