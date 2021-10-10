REUTHER: Elections matter. Vote early in person, by mail or on Nov. 2

Elections matter.

Whether you are critical, cynical, afraid, or admiring of politicians, you know elections make a difference in your life. Republicans would not spend so much time and energy on their view of election reform if voting wasn’t the life-blood of democracy.

As the voter, you are society’s hiring manager. In March, voters in the Clerk of the Court election overwhelmingly chose experience over ideology and partisanship. Now early voting has begun in November’s Virginia elections. So, how should a hiring manager look at the candidates and the issues?

First, the COVID-19 pandemic presents us with an enormous public health crisis. Seven hundred thousand people have died, including more than 12,000 in Virginia and at least 77 in Culpeper. Vaccine mandates do not threaten our economy or our health. The virus does. Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin says he approves the vaccine but does not support any measure to ensure broad public compliance. Democrat Terry McAuliffe has launched a “Virginia is for Vaccine Lovers” campaign, outlining a plan to get every Virginian vaccinated.