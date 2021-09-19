REUTHER: Former President Bush looks for the America he knew

“WE have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within. … There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home ... [but] they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them. … Malign force seems at work in our common life ... [and] so much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment.”
President George W. Bush made these remarks on Sept. 11, 2021.
When Bush spoke in Shanksville, Pa., to commemorate the lives lost on Flight 93, he made it crystal clear that he thinks the members of the Republican Party’s far right who defiled the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are of the same “foul spirit” as the terrorists who attacked this country on Sept. 11, 2001.
In another “naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment,” demonstrators planned to gather in Washington, D.C., this weekend to support those who broke into the Capitol to stop the constitutional process of certifying the presidential election. The wheels of justice have charged more than 600 domestic terrorists with a variety of crimes. These are the anti-Americans whom Culpeper Town Councilman Jon Russell, a mayoral candidate, has called “patriots.”
During the recent Culpeper NAACP meeting to introduce local candidates, Republican Committee-endorsed candidates for the nonpartisan positions on the Town Council and the county Board of Supervisors were asked: “Yes or no: Is Joe Biden the president of the United States.”
Not one had the courage to answer directly, because the Republican candidates are in a bind. They must support the Trumpian fiction that fraud is rampant in our electoral system. They join the Republican voter-suppression chorus, yet they hope to win in November. Apparently, the criterion for electoral fraud is whether Republicans win or lose.
“Winning” is why Jon Russell and Culpeper GOP Chair Marshall Keene put forward a four-person slate of Republican-endorsed candidates for the Culpeper Town Council. They want to make certain the Republican base won’t waste its votes on incumbents Billy Yowell, Pranas Rimeikis or any of the other independent candidates (Bobbie Ryan, Wes Mayles, Adrian Sledge and Travis Brown).
Keene and Russell expect centrist Republican, independent and Democratic voters to spread their votes among the remaining six candidates, assuring a Republican sweep.
In further appeals to anger, fear and resentment, Republican lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Winsome Sears recently announced that she supports bringing a Texas-style abortion ban to Virginia. A student in Tennessee was vilified at a School Board meeting for supporting face masks because his grandmother died of COVID-19. Passengers have been removed from airplanes because of their disrespect for safety regulations, flight attendants and other passengers. Town Councilman Keith Brown continues to pour out mean and insulting social-media posts. Before the California recall election, the front-running Republican candidate howled fraud—and was overwhelmingly defeated.
How much disruption can a democratic society absorb?
This isn’t the time to humor these irrational beliefs or cater to selective interpretation of our Constitution. This is NOT the unified America that Bush said he knew after Sept. 11, 2001. Something has been lost. Is it the country we want?
You can’t reason with those who are defiantly unreasonable.
You can’t change their minds, but you can out-vote them and vote them out of office.
Early voting in person and by mail-in ballot started Friday, Sept. 17.
Don’t argue. Vote.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.