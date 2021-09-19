REUTHER: Former President Bush looks for the America he knew

“WE have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within. … There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home ... [but] they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them. … Malign force seems at work in our common life ... [and] so much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment.”

President George W. Bush made these remarks on Sept. 11, 2021.

When Bush spoke in Shanksville, Pa., to commemorate the lives lost on Flight 93, he made it crystal clear that he thinks the members of the Republican Party’s far right who defiled the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are of the same “foul spirit” as the terrorists who attacked this country on Sept. 11, 2001.

In another “naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment,” demonstrators planned to gather in Washington, D.C., this weekend to support those who broke into the Capitol to stop the constitutional process of certifying the presidential election. The wheels of justice have charged more than 600 domestic terrorists with a variety of crimes. These are the anti-Americans whom Culpeper Town Councilman Jon Russell, a mayoral candidate, has called “patriots.”