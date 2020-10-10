REUTHER: Harris, though bullied, displayed her ticket's priorities

Following his boss’s lead, Vice President Pence turned Wednesday night’s “debate” into a filibuster, denying Sen. Harris her share of the evening by interrupting her and talking overtime.
Like his boss, he tried to bully both his opponent and the moderator, asking his own questions and blowing through moderator Susan Page’s attempts at control in an effort to eat up the clock.
Many women are used to such disrespect, and Harris was ready for him: Twice she backed him off with, “I’m speaking, Mr. Vice President.” As a woman, especially as a black woman, Harris knew she had the extra—and unfair —job of confronting Pence’s gaslighting without taking his bait and appearing angry. Job done.
The coronavirus issue put Pence, as head of the pandemic task force, at a distinct disadvantage, and he made every effort to dodge it. He insisted that the administration responded quickly and effectively by imposing a travel ban from China, a claim ex-prosecutor Harris easily squashed by noting that the ban’s many exceptions allowed tens of thousands of passengers to arrive from China.
In another dodge, Pence suggested that the recent Rose Garden event to introduce the Supreme Court nominee was safe, despite no social distancing, because it was held outdoors. But part of the ceremony went indoors, where participants posed maskless for photos, and the event is now under scrutiny as a likely COVID super-spreader.
Harris, when she got a chance to speak, provided clear accounts of the Biden campaign’s proposed policies, stressing that he was nominated as a moderate, not as a Sanders liberal.
Her explanation of foreign affairs was especially effective, highlighting Trump’s failures in trade, his withdrawals from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord, and his fawning admiration for dictators.
Harris calmly and firmly contradicted Pence’s assertion that Biden would raise all taxes, clarifying that taxes would increase only for those earning more than $400,000 per year—hardly a middle-class income in Culpeper.
Challenged on climate change, all Pence could do was repeat “Green New Deal” without demonstrating any knowledge of its provisions. He skirted a question about the Affordable Care Act, instead accusing Harris of wanting to stack the Supreme Court. Worse, he declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if the GOP ticket loses.
With his constant interruptions and his obvious lack of respect for Harris and Page, Pence—like his boss—undermined the debate format, once a civil source of information.
If Republicans are trying to win over undecided women, this was a lost opportunity. Harris, looking straight into the camera, offered them and the rest of the American people a vision of hope and compassion.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.
