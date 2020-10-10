REUTHER: Harris, though bullied, displayed her ticket's priorities

Following his boss’s lead, Vice President Pence turned Wednesday night’s “debate” into a filibuster, denying Sen. Harris her share of the evening by interrupting her and talking overtime.

Like his boss, he tried to bully both his opponent and the moderator, asking his own questions and blowing through moderator Susan Page’s attempts at control in an effort to eat up the clock.

Many women are used to such disrespect, and Harris was ready for him: Twice she backed him off with, “I’m speaking, Mr. Vice President.” As a woman, especially as a black woman, Harris knew she had the extra—and unfair —job of confronting Pence’s gaslighting without taking his bait and appearing angry. Job done.

The coronavirus issue put Pence, as head of the pandemic task force, at a distinct disadvantage, and he made every effort to dodge it. He insisted that the administration responded quickly and effectively by imposing a travel ban from China, a claim ex-prosecutor Harris easily squashed by noting that the ban’s many exceptions allowed tens of thousands of passengers to arrive from China.