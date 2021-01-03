REUTHER: Leaders should welcome dialogue on lake's name

Prospective candidate for mayor Jon Russell, who moved here from Washington state only eight years ago, particularly objected. He dismissed Daniel’s research efforts as an example of “a handful of people looking for something to change.” This is a rather condescending view for a public servant to take toward a noted community benefactor.

But then again, during the time of the Declaration of Independence, the civil rights movement, Black Lives Matter, and other examples of appeals for redress of grievances, the status-quo powers see only agitators. Russell avoids evidence that the town did not pick the name, and that Pelham has no claim to local fame. He just doesn’t believe we should ask.

It was fitting and proper for businessman Daniel to research the origin of the name. We could use this opportunity to proclaim Culpeper’s contribution to American history. In doing so, we will have more appropriate candidates that the town could honor than someone with little connection to it.