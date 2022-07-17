REUTHER: Only voting will save American democracy, prove naysayers wrong

A specter is haunting America—the specter of unabashed pessimism. America liked to think of itself as what Ronald Reagan called “the shining city on the hill.” It was the country that was supposed to be the paragon of optimism, generosity, and functional political life. The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag ends with the call for “liberty and justice for all.”

America’s founding fathers were radicals who cut the oppressive bonds of monarchy and religion. The pillar of government they created was a single written Constitution undergirded by the rule of law. All officials, from the President down, took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, and they embraced the belief that no one was above the law.

We now face a world in which pessimism is rampant. Take the 2020 election: Former Attorney General William Barr and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone determined that there was no significant election fraud. Sixty-three court cases reached the same conclusion. Dominion Voting Systems has successfully sued several critics. The House January 6th Committee has offered testimony under oath, yet…

We are a constitutional people. We should define ourselves by neither ethnicity nor race nor “blood and soil” but by the principles set forth in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. These two documents have inspired those who have called for the best in America, from Abraham Lincoln in his “of the people, by the people, and for the people” speech to the Rev. Martin Luther King when he said, “I Have a Dream.”

No society that refuses to admit its history can progress. America’s promise means that our capacity for renewal should be infinite. Why have the pessimists forgotten America’s promise and embarked on a path to break the trust among us? Their pessimism is a heavy and discouraging burden for all of us.

Today the pessimists tell us we can’t study the history of slavery and Jim Crow because it would make some of our children uncomfortable. They say mathematics texts contain unacceptable racial language. A minority tells us what we and our children can or cannot read and that a woman cannot make her own health decisions. They would strike the word “equality” from America’s promise. Is there an America if there is no charity, compassion, or graciousness in our lives?

If the rallying cry of the pessimists is “freedom,” how do we evaluate ongoing attempts at voter suppression, particularly when we realize that these restrictions focus narrowly on African American and minority voters. Are they not to enjoy the blessing of America?

Before the pessimists arose, America had a unified national identity, the hope of shared opportunity, functioning institutions, a society that strove to learn and adapt, and increasing diversity and pluralism. The promise of our nation was perhaps best exemplified by the generation after the Second World War, when Democratic and Republican presidents created a prosperous middle class, invested in national infrastructure, and pursued equitable tax policies that required corporations to pay their share.

In today’s world of rage and denial, a cloud hangs over our view of America. The open-minded view of the American experience focuses on debating the changes needed to live up to our aspirations. That contrasts with the pessimists’ imperative to denigrate the diverse religious and immigrant communities that made the country, well, “great.” America depends on shared norms and values about essential things such as basic human and legal rights.

America has only one hallowed sanctuary from the pessimists. In the voting booth, you can choose hope, charity, and functional politics.