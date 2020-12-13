REUTHER: Peaceful transition elusive in 2020 thanks to Trump, allies

“These are the times that try men’s souls … ”

...wrote Thomas Paine in December 1776. “The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

Could Paine be talking to us over the centuries about the strange government transition we are in? The very mark of a well-grounded democratic government which Paine and his compatriots fought and died for is before us: a peaceful transition of power from one elected government to another. But things are not proceeding according to law and democratic custom.

President Donald Trump and his acolytes, including Del. Nick Freitas, refuse to follow the tradition of a concession statement. Even in sports, fair play and custom have the two teams congratulating each other after a hard-fought competition.

In ignoring the will of the people expressed in free and fair elections, Trump is setting a disturbing precedent. After 2016, American taxpayers spent millions to improve the security and accuracy of our voting system. It is the crown jewel of our political system.