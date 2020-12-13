REUTHER: Peaceful transition elusive in 2020 thanks to Trump, allies

“These are the times that try men’s souls … ”
...wrote Thomas Paine in December 1776. “The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
Could Paine be talking to us over the centuries about the strange government transition we are in? The very mark of a well-grounded democratic government which Paine and his compatriots fought and died for is before us: a peaceful transition of power from one elected government to another. But things are not proceeding according to law and democratic custom.
President Donald Trump and his acolytes, including Del. Nick Freitas, refuse to follow the tradition of a concession statement. Even in sports, fair play and custom have the two teams congratulating each other after a hard-fought competition.
In ignoring the will of the people expressed in free and fair elections, Trump is setting a disturbing precedent. After 2016, American taxpayers spent millions to improve the security and accuracy of our voting system. It is the crown jewel of our political system.
Most states, like Virginia, employ a system where there is a paper ballot, and the machine is a stand-alone ballot counter. They all have a system of selecting official poll workers from both parties. In Culpeper County, our poll workers, no matter their political persuasion, take this responsibility seriously.
Trump has undermined public confidence in our democratic institutions with unsupported allegations of fraud and mismanagement. Every case his lawyers have presented in courts around the country has been rejected for lack of evidence.
Thankfully, the courts that we rely on require rigorous evidence standards and maintain the line that assertion is not evidence. Just this past Tuesday, the entire United States Supreme Court denied, without comment, Trump’s attempt to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results.
Similarly, Trump’s Attorney General William Barr announced that the Department of Justice and FBI have found no instances where irregularities would have significantly changed election results.
Trump continues unsubstantiated and fraudulent attacks on what has been called the most secure election in our nation’s history. He joined the suit which Texas and 17 Republican attorneys general filed with the Supreme Court to nullify the vote in four Democratic states that Biden carried. What happened to Republican love of states’ rights, if one state can change the laws of another state through a Supreme Court maneuver?
It is unprecedented that harsh words from Trump could result in an armed mob outside the home of the Michigan Secretary of State, demanding that she unilaterally change the results of that state’s free and fair election.
Particularly disturbing is Trump’s demand that the Georgia Governor have the Republican-dominated state legislature cancel the popular vote and then select Georgia’s electoral college participants—a direct violation of state law. He made similar requests in other battleground states where Biden won.
The peaceful transition of power is one of the core attributes of a solid and confident democratic system. Yet, many elected representatives of the Republican Party have stood silent as Trump and his enablers try to cut the country loose from the anchor of democracy. Shame on them.
Citizens, soldiers, and patriots, will put country before party and applaud a peaceful transfer of power so that we can get on with the business of defeating this terrible pandemic, securing our economic well-being for all, and restoring our standing in the world. Tomorrow, when the Electoral College meets, we will know how committed we are to our democratic values and history.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!