REUTHER: Prescription drugs: The fleecing of America

Continuing increases in prescription drug prices remain a long-term hardship for many American families. Across the board, U.S. residents spend much more on prescription drugs than do residents of other comparably developed countries.

Skyrocketing drug prices, coupled with an aging population whose need is great, have led many congressional lawmakers and public groups to address the current pricing system with mounting urgency.

It is a stark reality that many people must choose among food, housing and medicine. According to an AARP report, applying the rate of drug-price increases to everyday items would mean that a gallon of milk would cost $13, a loaf of bread $4.21, and a gallon of gas $12.20.

When President Biden visited Culpeper on Feb. 10, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) introduced him to Shannon Davis and her 12-year-old son, Joshua, who, like his father, has Type 1 diabetes and whose insulin costs the family about $1,000 per month. This is not an optional expense—it is vital to preserving their lives.

To shine a light on the problem, Rep. Spanberger, with five bipartisan colleagues, introduced the Public Disclosure of Drug Discounts Act, which would require the rebates, discounts, and price concessions negotiated by middlemen to be made public on a website through the Department of Health and Human Services. The bill originally passed the House unanimously in 2019 and is now in the divided Senate, where it languishes in committee.

The Elijah Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2021 also passed the House originally in 2019; all Democrats voted for the measure, and all but two Republicans voted against it. The Republican-controlled Senate never took it up. It would have allowed Medicare to negotiate drug prices just as Veterans Affairs and Medicaid do with pharmaceutical companies.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the Cummings bill would save $345 billion in federal spending over seven years, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services found that it could reduce out-of-pocket costs by $158 billion over a decade. It was introduced again in 2021 and was then included in the President’s proposed Build Back Better legislation, which passed the House along party lines in November, 2021. Facing unanimous Republican opposition, the bill died in the Senate.

The Build Back Better Act would have included an annual $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket expenses for enrollees in Medicare Part D drug plans and a $35 co-pay cap on some insulins. It also would have authorized Medicare to begin negotiating the price of some prescription drugs. Beginning in 2025, 10 drugs in addition to insulin would have been negotiated, with that number increasing to 20 drugs in 2028 and into the future.

Out-of-control drug prices, so hard on so many Americans, are reflected in out-of-control profits for drug companies, a problem unknown in most other developed nations.

In a democratic republic, the people choose representatives to act for them and for the good of the country. Today there seems to be a major disconnect between citizens and Congress, as well as hyper-partisanship within and between both houses.

The BBB is just one indicator of this unsatisfactory inaction, and drug companies will gleefully continue making obscene profits. If we do not demand that our representatives address the challenges we face, nothing will happen.

David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee..