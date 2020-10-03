REUTHER: Presidential debate was a debacle

That was awful. Our high school debate coach would have been appalled.
The term “presidential debate” assumes decorum, an airing of different points-of-view and compliance with rules coupled with common courtesy. That was not what we saw on Tuesday night. Historians are already calling it the worst in modern history.
President Trump showed no decorum, no civility, and no plans for issues important to the public. He interrupted, interjected, deflected, and shouted over Vice President Biden for the entire one-and-a-half hours. He denigrated Biden’s two sons.
Trump showed no respect for the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, who repeatedly reminded Trump to behave. The president continuously violated the debate rules to which his own team had agreed and presented himself primarily as a bully. Space precludes fact-checking his many lies here, but it is widely available on line.
Biden tried to remain civil—his composure was remarkable under the circumstances—and to thoughtfully answer the moderator’s questions. Often, with Trump ranting in the background, he looked straight into the camera, to appeal directly to the American people his plans for issues that confront citizens today.
Biden emphasized the Trump Administration’s abject failures that have left more than 200,000 dead of COVID-19. He disputed Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that a vaccine will be available in October.
Biden reminded us that Trump’s Department of Justice is attempting to undo the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court, take away protection from 20 million Americans, and eliminate safeguards for preexisting conditions.
Biden clearly stated his intent to return to the Paris Climate Accord. He promised to immediately establish a commission to address, on a wide-ranging, bipartisan basis, the systemic racism gripping the country. He defended our police. He outlined plans to rebuild the economy for Main Street, not Wall Street.
Trump repeated false claims about the ballots being “out of control,” despite no evidence that mail-in voting is any less secure than in-person voting and while court decisions find no substance to his claims.
Although FBI Director Wray testified that right-wing violence is a major problem, Trump appeared to directly encourage white supremacist groups to intimidate voters at the polls. He exclaimed “Proud Boys—stand back and stand by”—a clear admission that racists are a valued part of his supporters.
This was a disgrace, a national humiliation. Was Trump’s debate performance by design? Have the Republicans given up appealing to the American people and merely hoping to turn out their base?
This is a wake-up call for all Americans. Trump alluding to violence is a clear and present danger to our democracy. It is more important than ever that we vote, earlier rather than later.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!