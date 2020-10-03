REUTHER: Presidential debate was a debacle

Biden reminded us that Trump’s Department of Justice is attempting to undo the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court, take away protection from 20 million Americans, and eliminate safeguards for preexisting conditions.

Biden clearly stated his intent to return to the Paris Climate Accord. He promised to immediately establish a commission to address, on a wide-ranging, bipartisan basis, the systemic racism gripping the country. He defended our police. He outlined plans to rebuild the economy for Main Street, not Wall Street.

Trump repeated false claims about the ballots being “out of control,” despite no evidence that mail-in voting is any less secure than in-person voting and while court decisions find no substance to his claims.

Although FBI Director Wray testified that right-wing violence is a major problem, Trump appeared to directly encourage white supremacist groups to intimidate voters at the polls. He exclaimed “Proud Boys—stand back and stand by”—a clear admission that racists are a valued part of his supporters.

This was a disgrace, a national humiliation. Was Trump’s debate performance by design? Have the Republicans given up appealing to the American people and merely hoping to turn out their base?

This is a wake-up call for all Americans. Trump alluding to violence is a clear and present danger to our democracy. It is more important than ever that we vote, earlier rather than later.

David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.