REUTHER: Problem solvers seek to work across the aisle

Has the curtain fallen on the American experiment? America’s reputation and position in world affairs sprang not only from the success of its vast continental economy, but from its beacon as a symbol for democracy and good government.

In their Foreign Service tours, Embassy officers—who are representatives of the American people—are often called upon to counsel foreign leaders to do the democratic thing. This advice was even more powerful because in our system of government, we swear alliance to a constitution, not a king or an emperor, a bishop, or a pope.

Our constitution embodies “We the people,” and gives us a solid representative government, rather than the trappings of monarchy or dictatorship.

Throughout the demonstrations of the 1960s, we always took the stance with our foreign contacts that yes, unacceptable things happened in America; but we always maintained that America was an experiment in process. Most of us publicly admitted our faults, sought solutions and believed that our constitution would prevail.

Political adversaries didn’t “disappear,” nor were leaders of the opposition forced to leave the country. America’s commitment to the rule of law provided the guard rails to keep differences in bounds.