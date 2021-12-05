REUTHER: Problem solvers seek to work across the aisle

Has the curtain fallen on the American experiment? America’s reputation and position in world affairs sprang not only from the success of its vast continental economy, but from its beacon as a symbol for democracy and good government.
In their Foreign Service tours, Embassy officers—who are representatives of the American people—are often called upon to counsel foreign leaders to do the democratic thing. This advice was even more powerful because in our system of government, we swear alliance to a constitution, not a king or an emperor, a bishop, or a pope.
Our constitution embodies “We the people,” and gives us a solid representative government, rather than the trappings of monarchy or dictatorship.
Throughout the demonstrations of the 1960s, we always took the stance with our foreign contacts that yes, unacceptable things happened in America; but we always maintained that America was an experiment in process. Most of us publicly admitted our faults, sought solutions and believed that our constitution would prevail.
Political adversaries didn’t “disappear,” nor were leaders of the opposition forced to leave the country. America’s commitment to the rule of law provided the guard rails to keep differences in bounds.
What about our present times? The question arises, among other things, from the Republican Party’s treatment of its 13 members of the House of Representatives who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
To Republicans, the benefits to the American people seem less important than party discipline. For example, the Republican leadership berated the 13, “Very sad that the RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and Democrats a victory…”
While we thank the Republican leadership for recognizing the Democratic Party works for the American people, shouldn’t helping the American people be the goal for all the peoples’ representatives? Republicans seeking revenge on their colleagues is not a good look.
But there it is. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska report receiving death threats. The office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York has been inundated with angry messages tagging her as a “traitor.” Since when have death threats become an established part of our democratic heritage?
Investing in the nation’s roads and bridges was once considered one of the last realms of bipartisanship in Congress. In the Senate this summer, for example, the infrastructure bill drew Republican support.
Nevertheless, there have been some sparks of bipartisanship in the House from time to time. Beginning in 2017, the Problem Solvers’ Caucus became an independent member-driven group in the House, comprised of representatives from across the country—equally divided between Democrats and Republicans—committed to finding common ground.
It has been working hard on healthcare, congressional rules reform, COVID-19 relief, and many other issues. It has grown to 58 members—29 Republicans and 29 Democrats. Co-Chaired by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), the Caucus’ aim is to create a durable bloc that champions ideas that appeal to a broad spectrum of the American people.
We should all be grateful that our own Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-7th) was one of the first members of the Problem Solvers’ Caucus. Her pre-political career in national intelligence showed her the ugly face of bad government and corrupt politics overseas. Since the beginning of her term, Spanberger demonstrated her independence by devoting herself to the needs of 7th District communities.
The Problems Solvers’ Caucus has built consensus on important issues and is committed to country over party. The example of the Problems Solvers’ Caucus is part of America’s democratic message to the world. We can help that effort locally by electing candidates that seek consensus.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.