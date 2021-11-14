REUTHER: Public education is an American institution

Nothing is more American than public education. As settlers moved west and established new communities, there was always a special plat set aside for the local school. The one-room schoolhouse soon became an iconic emblem of our pioneering spirit and determination to create better lives for our children.

From the beginning, Americans prided themselves on rejecting the stratified social classes of Europe. Public education for all was part of America’s promise to itself and the waves of immigrants who came to our shores to build new lives. Philanthropy played a supporting role, with industrialists such as Andrew Carnegie funding libraries and universities across the nation.

Public education was always a promise that many sought to fulfill. In 1912, Sears Roebuck cofounder Julius Rosenwald helped launch a pilot project to build six elementary schools in Alabama for African Americans. It was an ambitious goal—practically and politically. From 1917 to 1932, nearly 5,000 communities—including 371 in Virginia—participated in the program. The Scrabble School was the first of four in Rappahannock County, for example. It has been lovingly refurbished and now is open as a senior center and museum.