REUTHER: Public education is an American institution

Nothing is more American than public education. As settlers moved west and established new communities, there was always a special plat set aside for the local school. The one-room schoolhouse soon became an iconic emblem of our pioneering spirit and determination to create better lives for our children.
From the beginning, Americans prided themselves on rejecting the stratified social classes of Europe. Public education for all was part of America’s promise to itself and the waves of immigrants who came to our shores to build new lives. Philanthropy played a supporting role, with industrialists such as Andrew Carnegie funding libraries and universities across the nation.
Public education was always a promise that many sought to fulfill. In 1912, Sears Roebuck cofounder Julius Rosenwald helped launch a pilot project to build six elementary schools in Alabama for African Americans. It was an ambitious goal—practically and politically. From 1917 to 1932, nearly 5,000 communities—including 371 in Virginia—participated in the program. The Scrabble School was the first of four in Rappahannock County, for example. It has been lovingly refurbished and now is open as a senior center and museum.
During segregation, African American communities had limited opportunities for public education. Separate but equal meant little when Virginia would only provide facilities for Black students up to the seventh grade in rural counties.
After World War II, African American community leaders from four of our local counties gathered to pool their resources and petition Virginia for a high school for Black students. It opened in Culpeper and was named George Washington Carver Regional High School. It stood as a beacon for a community dedicated to the promise of education, and many of our community leaders today are active alumni.
The arrival of integration stressed America’s public education, but communities looked into their hearts and realized that academic excellence was key to developing a flexible and talented workforce. Culpeper leaders—Culpeper County Public Schools Director of Career & Technical Education Randi Richards-Lutz, local businessman Chuck Gyory and Mike Dale, for example—created the E-Squared program.
Public education clearly had its role in the latest Virginia Governor’s race. The successful candidate, Glenn Youngkin, put forward a promise to improve funding for Virginia’s schools. During the campaign it was noted that most of Virginia’s high schools are more than 40 years old and, like Culpeper County High School, in need of serious maintenance.
Other serious challenges persist, including the lingering impact of the covid-19 shutdown. Continuing confusion over quarantine rules and vaccinations, for both students and faculty, has made every school district its own center of controversy.
School administrators, school boards, teachers and parents alike must work together to engender a lifelong love of learning for our students. That will only happen when educators and parents work together with mutual respect and trust. Support for hard-working teachers remains paramount, including better pay, while schools focus on the critical task of ensuring that all children flourish regardless of their background.
We wish Governor-elect Youngkin the best in this endeavor. He will have his work cut out for him, as many members of our General Assembly, including Culpeper’s own representatives in the House of Delegates, are known for working against funding for public education and offering lukewarm support, at best, for educators.
Youngkin’s promise to support public education is a welcome commitment to any community, however. Our teachers are dedicated, and their leaders are committed. We look forward to the new governor giving them the tools, pay and support to energize and enhance public education in Virginia.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.