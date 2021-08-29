REUTHER: Republicans and the tyranny of stereotypes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Like any insurance policy, beneficiaries pay into Social Security as they progress through their earning years. Your car, life, and home insurance work the same way. Everyone pays in and, when needed, beneficiaries receive an appropriate payout, after the insurance company takes its profits and executive salaries.

In recent years, conservatives have tried to update the “socialism” stereotype by shifting the discussion to “freedom,” as though the two ideas are in opposition. They argue that health insurance purchased from a private company will somehow set you free, while Medicare represents socialistic imprisonment.

It is hard to argue that an impersonal for-profit provider, who can reduce your benefits because of its definition of “pre-existing conditions,” is providing freedom. You get what you pay for, and freedom isn’t on the private health insurer’s menu.

The more progressive point of view supports and enjoys freedom in the form of good public schools, safe roads, strong infrastructure, and health care for all. These are common goods that can launch a career, get you to work, and enhance your well-being. Who among us does not deserve these benefits?