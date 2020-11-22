REUTHER: Seeking a smooth transition to end 2020

To this we could add his hyperbole, his lies, and his want of generosity. My Depression-era mother taught me that there is always a role for courtesy. She also taught that a person’s reputation is a precious commodity and that lying and cheating quickly dissolve the respect one can hope to receive.

Some Republican governors and legislators are beginning to acknowledge that Biden won the election and that the country should move on, recognizing that a transparent and orderly transition has been the custom in every previous presidential election. Firing the Secretary of Defense, abruptly drawing down our overseas deployments, threatening to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities, and abusing federal employment regulations are dangerous moves and have no place in any lame-duck period between administrations.

Perhaps there is something to the idea that Trump is salting the soil to make governing impossible for Biden, while preparing for his own political and financial comeback. Claims of election fraud seek to delegitimize the elected president and end up reducing respect for the Constitution. If Republican voters and legislators buy that myth, the effects could be far-reaching for both parties.