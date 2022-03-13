REUTHER: Slava Ukraini: Turning the world right-side up

When Cornwallis surrendered to George Washington at Yorktown, the British army band played “The World Turned Upside Down.” The world turned upside down again Feb. 24 with Vladimir Putin’s naked, unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.

Only weeks ago, our column discussed the way high drug prices were fleecing America. The enormity of what had begun only three days before had not yet struck home. Putin’s heinous invasion of a peaceful, sovereign nation with a popular, democratically elected government that posed no threat to him or anyone else has outraged the civilized world. Now, we gaze with horror at images of bombed-out hospitals and maternity wards, destroyed neighborhoods, and trapped civilians dying of hunger and thirst.

The heroic, embattled president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has not fled the country as did many of his Russia-friendly predecessors at the first whiff of trouble. He courageously leads his nation from Kyiv as his armed forces, aided by citizen soldiers, foreign fighters—and even grannies making Molotov cocktails—battle on. More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled the violence, while those who have stayed behind to fight have kissed their families goodbye, not knowing if they will ever see them again.

Kyiv was founded by Rurik, a Viking chieftain, in 882, when Moscow was barely a primitive village. Throughout history, Ukraine has never accepted outside rulers, whether the Golden Horde, the Poles and Lithuanians, the Ottoman Empire, the Russians in the 18th century, or the Soviets during the Russian revolution. Stalin purposely provoked a state-sponsored famine, known to Ukrainians as the “Holomodor,” that killed more than 8 million people during the 1930s. Ukraine finally achieved independence in 1991 with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, a fact Putin has never accepted. He wants to reestablish the Russian Empire of Peter the Great and the Soviet Union, even if it means the destruction of a people.

The invaders are destroying cities and killing thousands of civilians with indiscriminate rocket and artillery fire. Ukrainians will hate Russia for all eternity. The Ukrainian armed forces are putting up a courageous resistance and have performed far better than anyone could have predicted. Why? They are defending their homeland and their government. It reminds us of our own Revolution, when we were outnumbered, outgunned and starved but somehow survived for seven long years, until victory and our independence were achieved.

What can America and the world do to help Ukraine, short of starting a third world war? The President and Congress have banned the import of Russian oil. Europe is in a tight spot since it depends on Russia for one-third of its oil. America and the European Union have imposed draconian economic sanctions against Russia, Putin and his cronies, but those measures will take time to work. As this new “Iron Curtain” slams down, ordinary Russians will suffer, but that pales in comparison to the death and destruction of innocent Ukrainians. NATO has become more united and stronger than ever and is supplying anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles to the Ukrainian army through Poland.

If you would like to help, a program by PBS shares some good information.

Putin thought he would have a quick and easy victory, decapitate Zelensky’s government, and install his own puppet regime. Failing that, he has turned to reducing Ukraine to rubble. At the very least, he may succeed in partitioning Ukraine and cutting it off from the sea. He could then announce the creation of his “New Russia,” declare victory and go home.

The West must not allow this to happen. We must act forcefully to send Putin packing back to Moscow. We must turn the world right-side up.

Glory to Ukraine.

David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee..