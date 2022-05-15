REUTHER: Taking stock of the war in Ukraine

Two months ago, our column expressed outrage at Putin’s naked, unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, which had been underway for just two weeks. Now the world has been watching in horror for almost 3 months as Putin and his barbarous (not to mention incompetent) army have undertaken wholesale destruction of a peace-loving nation, its cities and infrastructure, and wantonly targeted its people and their freedom.

Millions of Ukrainians have become refugees, and tens of thousands of innocent civilians have been killed and injured. The gruesome conduct of Russian troops borders on genocide, complete with mass graves, rape, torture, pillage, and point-blank murder.

The West has not seen war on this scale since World War II. This is Stalingrad redux but nationwide in its reach. The idea that Russia is destroying apartments, bakeries, schools, theaters, and railroad stations to drive Nazis out of Ukraine is macabre and ludicrous.

Russia’s carving up of Ukraine has a distinct European history. Germany, before the Second World War, made language and ethnic claims to justify dismembering its neighbors. With this invasion, Russia is trying to consolidate the takeover of the Donbas region, allegedly to protect Russian-speaking people from Ukrainian Nazis, which would be laughable if it wasn’t so tragic.

Putin has now set his sights on Moldova. He has warned Finland that any move to protect itself by joining NATO would be unwise.

The war in Ukraine is not some isolated blip in a distant corner. Just as the world was beginning to recover from the supply-chain problems brought on by the pandemic, the world economy was again plunged into a supply-chain nightmare. The inflation we are experiencing is a worldwide phenomenon. The disruption of Ukraine’s agriculture and the closure of its ports mean that much of the Middle East and Africa may face starvation.

The ripple effect is felt even in Culpeper. Grain that sold at $3 per bushel not too long ago is now $5 per bushel and climbing. It appears that Virginia grain farmers may have a good year—the American consumer, and the rest of the world, not so much. Americans are paying record prices at the gas pumps, but Europeans are paying more than double what we are.

Inflation and supply shortages are occurring across the board. Vegetable oil prices worldwide have hit record highs. The world responded to Russian aggression with strong economic and political sanctions that may strain Western economies, but it’s a price we should be willing to pay.

Russia’s savage behavior on the battlefield has eroded our view of it as a stable and major power, and this has been highlighted by its strategic and tactical failures. Whatever geopolitical ideology or fascination with the “glories” of past Russian empires drove Putin to this point, the consequences are what any bully should have expected.

Finland and Sweden will likely join NATO, and the United States and the United Kingdom are quietly backing that effort. The Baltic states, which have significant Russian-speaking populations, saw the handwriting on the wall years ago and are members of both the European Union and NATO. Almost all the Eastern European countries that were behind the Iron Curtain are also now NATO members.

Standing up to a vicious bully is in everyone’s interest, even in the face of temporary consequences such as inflation and higher fuel prices. The West’s unprecedented sanctions on Russia must be made even more severe. The House just passed $40 billion more in aid for Ukraine, and still more must be done. Putin’s war must not stand.

David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee.