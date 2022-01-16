REUTHER: Truth, justice and the American way

Many among us, growing up in the halcyon days of the 1950s, may remember, as our childhood hero flashed across the sky, the narrator intoning that Superman was “fighting a never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American way.”

That battle is still going on today. My last column ended with Ben Franklin’s remark on the question of our new government – “A Republic, if you can keep it.” Well, can we? We almost lost it January 6th one year ago.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol occurred on the very day Congress was to exercise its constitutionally mandated authority to certify a free and fair election. We are now witnessing a struggle in the Senate to reform the filibuster so that voting rights legislation and the Build Back Better Act can be enacted. All of this raises a basic question: Is there still a common good? And if so, what is it? And how many citizens still believe in it?

On January 6, 2022, the President and the Vice President of the United States insisted that we can keep our democracy by remaining vigilant—not by not sitting on the sidelines, but by uniting in its defense. The President reminded us that we are at an inflection point in history. Will we preserve our republic or descend into autocracy and anarchy? He urged all of us to participate in a renaissance of liberty and fair play.

“With rights come responsibilities,” he said, adding that we “must see one another as neighbors. Maybe we disagree with that neighbor but they’re not an adversary.” If you have not listened to, or read these important remarks, I urge you to do so for the sake of peace in our country.

Partisan divisions are not an uncommon part of the democratic process, but it is increasingly difficult to find truth, justice, and the American way when our dialogue is exacerbated by lies and misinformation promoted by partisan cable news and social media. Conspiracy theories and unrelenting hatred by extremist groups and individuals continue to tear this country apart, cheered on by autocracies, oligarchies, and dictatorships all over the world, who would love to see America’s grand experiment fail.

We must remind ourselves of the Founders’ purpose: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” This is the American way.

The “We the People’s” tent is not held aloft by one pole. Our tent is supported by many poles—of different races, creeds and colors, each of which contributes to our shelter’s strength, even in tumultuous winds. Instead of mocking people, or piling up condescending stereotypes, we should look to building the national fellowship that Dr. Martin Luther King urged us to find and that every moral leader in this community preaches.

For citizens of this great country, the common good has always meant a sense of community, where neighbors help and respect each other, even in the face of differences. Just two weeks ago stranded motorists on I-95 shared water, oranges, and bread with strangers who became instant neighbors in adversity.

Whither America? Shall we put aside the unrelenting partisanship and endeavor to fulfil the Founders’ promise of a more perfect union? Shall we win the battle for truth, justice, and the American way? Or shall we lose our democracy altogether?

That, folks, is the choice before all of us.

David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.