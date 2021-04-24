REUTHER: Virginia moves forward on voting rights

This year, 45 other states introduced voter-suppression legislation. Voter suppression affects more than local elections; who gets to vote in a state such as Texas, Georgia or Arizona could determine the outcome of a national election.

The voter-fraud chant is alive and well. Neither the Trump administration’s attorney general nor Republican operatives could present evidence of systemic fraud. Trump’s side filed 40 lawsuits, all of which the courts rejected. Nevertheless, 129 Republican members of Congress voted against certifying the last presidential election, even after they were chased out of the Capitol by the January 6 “Stop the Steal” attack.

It appears Virginia is not out of the woods. The “Lost Cause” myth is being replaced by the “voter fraud” myth. The movement is confined not just to “Trump in heels,” state Sen. Amanda Chase. Other Republican candidates for governor are marching to the same drumbeat. This turn of events could be frustrating to those from both sides who are calling for unity, which requires a consensus on facts.