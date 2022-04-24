REUTHER: 'We are not enemies, but friends'

“I am loath to close. We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

—Abraham Lincoln, Inaugural address, March 4, 1861

Lincoln’s appeal to the “better angels of our nature” remains a challenge that only American democracy, with its history of tolerance and diversity, can fulfill. His appeal is contemporary to complaints about toxic politics.

I have been struggling to understand the extreme partisanship that we find ourselves living in today. How did we get here? I think it is part of feeling isolated from our neighbors. Overall, this has created silos into which we put ourselves and others. We begin to approach each other as labels, which is not good place to be. We forget we share our humanity. The pandemic has taught us that we all have an important and common role in maintaining a sense of community.

There are many examples in sociology, anthropology and history that describe peoples’ affiliations, cooperation and affinity with others who are different. In particular, books on World War II describe how people helped the Jewish people escape the Nazis.

“A Conspiracy of Decency: The Rescue of the Danish Jews During WW II,” by Emmy Werner, comes to mind. This book chronicles the efforts of ordinary Danish citizens to hide Jews and help them make it to Sweden. The Danes actually cared for the property and possessions the Jews left behind so that when the war was over, Jews returned to their homes and apartments intact, their animals cared for and even their plants watered.

We still have examples today of helping one another. Similar to the residents of Gandor, Newfoundland, who housed, fed and cared for 6,000 airline passengers stranded on Sept. 11, 2001, many residents along I-95 last January opened their homes to people stranded in the snow storm when traffic came to a halt for 26 hours.

Closer to home, when Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station burned to the ground in November 2019, Culpeper County residents rose to help the church rebuild. It re-opened in record time, on June 24, 2021. These are examples of the best of us.

We share a humanity. When we get medical care in the doctor’s office, the ER, or the operating room, do we ask the health care providers what their political party is or whom they voted for in the last election? I hope not. Neither political party or voting record has any relationship to their medical competence or dedication. In fact, using such labels divides us.

Banning books divides us because one group proclaims that only its standards are acceptable. Snitching on teachers divides us because it proclaims that only one group’s viewpoint is worthy, and it dismisses our teachers’ professionalism.

The path out of today’s toxic culture is to honor President Lincoln’s call to feed our better angels. Lincoln’s words are prophetic because his generation missed an opportunity to grow democracy, to create an America “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Missing that opportunity was costly in lives and treasure.

Are we up for this challenge in a small place such as Culpeper, where many of us know each other’s political preferences? I think we are, because we are community; we care about each other with generosity and grace. I’m certain that the May 3 “Give Local Piedmont” campaign, which funds so many valuable community organizations, will be a huge success. It will be our testament to Lincoln’s call.

David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee.