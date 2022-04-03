REUTHER: What high school debate taught me

WE are regularly assaulted by every imaginable conspiracy theory, so loosely constructed and convoluted that confusion follows, not enlightenment.

The ringing phrase from the Declaration of Independence that “We hold these truths to be self-evident” was not an endorsement of every unsubstantiated assertion that comes along.

Thomas Jefferson, drafting the Declaration for the Continental Congress, listed the abuses of the British crown that everyday people could see and relate to. Nothing was made up. The public could see English soldiers being quartered in their houses. Merchants could see in their ledgers the impact of the English stranglehold on their credit and trade.

Today we are challenged to view the world with the same confidence and adherence to facts that motivated our revolutionary forefathers, like the Culpeper Minutemen. They saw English soldiers marching, burning, and doing what the British and their mercenaries thought it would take to put down the rebellion.

We are dismayed about the direction of our current public conversations. In high school, many of us participated in our debate clubs. Instructors rigorously demanded we research both sides of any question. Success in interscholastic debate depended on recognizing the gaps in the other team’s arguments and demonstrating the weakness of its evidence and presentation. The point here is that we were taught to espouse logic. Assertion was not evidence. Insulting the other team or relying on stereotypes was a guaranteed loss.

In high school, we were taught that the Senate was the “world’s greatest deliberative body.” However, many people were uncomfortable with the recent conduct of some Senators as they badgered Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson last week during her confirmation hearing. Every law student, every decent American, especially African Americans, knew what we saw was not the decorum of the bar, nor the finesse of the debate club. Even on TV lawyer shows, the judge rules against badgering the witness.

Are we prepared for circumstances where elected officials assert that Jewish satellites caused forest fires in California or that the 2020 election was stolen? Assertion is not evidence.

Courts throughout the country, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have ruled there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the conduct of the last presidential election. Democrats and Republicans alike have worked together as precinct election officials and know that procedures in Culpeper were conducted in the most professional manner.

In fact, Trump’s lawyers lost some 60 court cases, in which they attempted to prove election fraud. Consequently, several ex-Trump lawyers have been subjected to state bar reviews. Disciplinary proceedings for ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell are set to unfold in a state court in Texas. Giuliani's law license in New York was suspended last year after disciplinary proceedings that culminated with a court concluding that he had "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public."

A federal judge in Michigan, meanwhile, has issued sanctions, including referrals to the relevant disciplinary boards, for Powell, Lin Wood, and other Trump-tied attorneys for election-related litigation the judge found to be "frivolous" and "abusive." The January 6 Committee is issuing more subpoenas every day.

“Frivolous and abusive” has no place in high school debate, nor in the deliberations of our state and federal legislatures. It has no place in our lives as we struggle with the covid pandemic and watch democracy burn in Ukraine.

We need to turn to positions that are supported by facts, that are offered with generosity and grace, respect and decorum. Treating one another with respect is the definition that we care about one another.

Sensibility is the torch that leads us and our institutions to honorable behavior.

David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee.