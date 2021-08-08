REUTHER: Wise voting requires knowing the candidates

This June, Culpeper Republicans prepared a full slate for the nonpartisan Town Council by holding a “casting call” for the candidates they wanted to anoint with a GOP endorsement. Only four candidates were considered. Weren’t there others who filed and were either not considered or subsequently withdrew their paperwork?

The apparent conductor of the four endorsed Republican candidates for the council positions, mayoral candidate Russell, is running his own campaign on a platform of “New Energy for Culpeper.” Responsible independents who may vote as Republicans have served on the Town Council for years, so Russell’s platform could be considered an insult directed at a former generation of local leaders. Then again, it might be a meaningless, pandering slogan.

Note that Russell’s yard signs are Democratic Blue, not Republican Red. Because Russell has already made clear he wants to “protect” Culpeper’s heritage, like Lake Pelham, it is not clear where he and his four endorsed colleagues will differ from the preceding generations of local leaders.