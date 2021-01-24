REUTHER: Working together to form a more perfect union

“An honest heart being the first blessing, a knowing head is the second.” — Thomas Jefferson, 1785
January was a month of bookends. It started with a President exhorting a mob to violently overthrow a constitutional process and ended with a president swearing to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.
We have just finished a segment of American history that challenged the American commitment to “our better angels.”
America’s belief in itself has always been one of hope and progress. The Jan. 6 attack and desecration of the People’s House—a central symbol of American democracy—has been jarring. Those who watched the events on One America Network and cheered that “patriots have breached the barricades at the US Capitol” did not have America’s democratic promise in mind.
The trashing of the Capitol was Trump’s last futile attempt to overturn the election by inciting violence. The Congress was in joint session to certify the count of the electors, state by state. How is it that men who want certain things done by brute force so often depend upon the mob?
It should not need to be repeated, but from the states themselves through the U.S. Attorney General, there was never any evidence of Trump’s refrain that he won the election. Voters honored Trump with a more than respectable vote total, but it was not enough, either nationwide or in battleground states. On the last day of Trump’s term in office, Republican former Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said that Trump had provoked the riot and lied to the people about the election.
At the other end of the National Mall from the plundered Capitol is the Lincoln Memorial. At that place on August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King shared a dream that was part of America’s image of itself. His sentiments were repeated by President Reagan when he referred to our country as the “shining city on the hill.” Dr. King’s holiday and his words on that hot August day shine brightly in contrast to the sedition and insurrection of Jan. 6.
The optimistic culmination of an otherwise abysmal January was the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr. His inaugural message drew from his earlier themes about unifying the country.
He delivered an impressive, forward-looking and hopeful vision of America that came from the heart.
“So now, on this hallowed ground, where just a few days ago violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries,” Biden said. “As we look ahead in our uniquely American way: restless, bold, optimistic, and set our sights on the nation we know we can be and we must be.”
Biden did not equate unity with the absence of dissent. “The right to dissent peaceably, the guardrails of our republic, is perhaps this nation’s greatest strength,” he acknowledged. “Yet hear me clearly: disagreement must not lead to disunion.”
But he did stick to his conviction that without decency, commitment to democracy and adherence to truth, we are lost. Biden implored Americans to defend what is precious and essential so that they can say “democracy and hope, truth and justice, did not die on our watch, but thrived, [and] that America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world.”
The audacity of Biden’s optimism is a challenge. We should call on each other, our friends and neighbors to continue working for a more perfect union. And wear the damn mask!
David Reuther, a retired
U.S. Foreign Service officer,
is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee.
These are his personal observations.