REUTHER: Working together to form a more perfect union

“An honest heart being the first blessing, a knowing head is the second.” — Thomas Jefferson, 1785

January was a month of bookends. It started with a President exhorting a mob to violently overthrow a constitutional process and ended with a president swearing to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

We have just finished a segment of American history that challenged the American commitment to “our better angels.”

America’s belief in itself has always been one of hope and progress. The Jan. 6 attack and desecration of the People’s House—a central symbol of American democracy—has been jarring. Those who watched the events on One America Network and cheered that “patriots have breached the barricades at the US Capitol” did not have America’s democratic promise in mind.

The trashing of the Capitol was Trump’s last futile attempt to overturn the election by inciting violence. The Congress was in joint session to certify the count of the electors, state by state. How is it that men who want certain things done by brute force so often depend upon the mob?