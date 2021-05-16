REUTHER: Your vote is democracy in action

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For comparison, the Republican Party selected its candidates for these three state-wide offices in an unusual, unassembled convention. Those who got to vote last Saturday had to be approved first by each county Republican committee. According to a report from the Virginia Public Access Project, Culpeper Republicans were allocated 98 votes to cast for each of the three offices.

The Democratic Party’s reliance on a public primary, on the other hand, is meant to be as inclusive as possible so that all voices call be heard.

The public’s participation in the June 8 Democratic primary is vital to protecting our democracy. Because the Democratic Party has always seen itself as a Big Tent party, accepting a diversity of class, race and religion, a weak turnout will further embolden anti-democratic forces that are afraid of elections

In the 2019 primaries in Culpeper, 3,183 votes were cast. In the 2018 primaries, 4,465 people cast their ballots. The field of candidates in those elections was not as robust as it is today. We should strive for a far better turnout in this year’s June 8 Democratic primary.