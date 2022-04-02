ROGERS: Amazon should respect Culpeper residents' desires, abide by Comprehensive Plan

The citizens and leaders of Culpeper County have spent long days and countless hours in past years planning for the future of our wonderful home.

It’s always a delicate balance to preserve Culpeper’s natural beauty and environment, protect its rich history and many historic sites, while also providing a welcome home for the businesses and industries that enrich our economy and provide jobs for our people. This careful planning allows for current and future residents to feel confident about where they choose to live and how their surrounding neighborhood is expected to grow … Or not grow.

Now, Amazon—a corporation based nearly 3,000 miles away in Seattle—seeks to have our leaders turn a blind eye to their own Comprehensive Plan and all of the work and effort that went into it. Every five years, the citizens, county staff, Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors review, update and approve the county’s plan. At the end of this process, we reach common ground and seek to maintain a core goal: to protect and preserve the rural characteristics of our community.

Stevensburg has a rural designation in the plan's Future Land Use section, which says those areas are “inappropriate for high-density residential development and high-intensity commercial and/or industrial uses.”

It appears Amazon wants to bypass our Comp Plan and develop our county the way it sees fit. It wants to buy agricultural land near Stevensburg and have it rezoned to allow construction of data centers so massive they will require their own electrical substation.

This proposed rezoning to light industrial is the definition of “spot zoning”—singling out a parcel for a use totally different from that of the surrounding area—for the benefit of the property owner and to the detriment of other owners.

We would welcome Amazon to Culpeper County with open arms if it sought to build in one of the county's existing technology zones, which already have four Equinix data centers that have been here for more than a decade.

Directly across State Route 3 from the data-centers parcel is Hansbrough Ridge, site of a Union winter encampment during the Civil War that is so special and well preserved, it was purchased by the American Battlefield Trust to ensure its preservation.

Next door to the data-centers' tract is Salubria, a circa-1757 Georgian-style manor house managed by the Germanna Foundation, an organization devoted to preserving frontier history.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of Amazon's rezoning request. We urge county supervisors to turn it down.

Culpeper doesn’t need to change the character of our landscape and undercut our history to attract good, new business.

With its rich heritage, its beautiful vistas and its location, Culpeper County will remain a highly attractive place for businesses and residents alike—for generations to come as long—as we don’t lose sight of the unique attributes that make it so ideal. We have specific areas in the county already designated to serve data-center uses.

This rezoning should be a concern for EVERY resident of Culpeper, as 90 percent of the county is zoned A-1 or RA. If this spot zoning is permitted, it can happen anywhere. The Catalpa, Salem, Jefferson and Cedar Mountain districts could be next.

Amazon's spot zoning will set a precedent for the next inappropriate industrial development in A-1 or RA zoned parcels.

Please call your supervisor and ask them to vote "no" on this request, or attend the Tuesday, April 5, 2022, meeting at 7 p.m. to voice your concerns.

Laura Rogers, a resident of the Stevensburg District, formerly served on the Culpeper County Planning Commission.